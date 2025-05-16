17 Items To Buy (And 6 To Avoid) At Aldi In Spring 2025
Spring has officially arrived, and so have Aldi's new spring and summer items. As the seasons change, Aldi refreshes it's shelves with a variety of unique limited-time offerings to suit the warmer weather and sunny skies. Whether you're planning on throwing a backyard barbecue, prepping for some cozy, rainy spring evenings inside, or putting together the ultimate picnic basket, Aldi has tons of unique seasonal selections to match whatever event or vibe you're looking for. From new dips and snacks to dinner favorites to seasonal beverages, there's a whole variety of interesting items to explore.
We're highlighting items that stand out for their flavor, value, and uniqueness while also sharing some that don't quite live up to the hype. I'll go into more detail at the end on how I decided which items earned the buy or avoid label. Whether you're an Aldi regular or just swinging by on your first trip to check out the seasonal favorites, we'll help you get your bearings. Read on to check out what's hot — and what's not — this spring at Aldi.
Buy: Organic Mild Sweet Italian Chicken Sausages
These mild, sweet Italian chicken sausages are perfect for all kinds of spring occasions, festive or relaxed. Whether you're tossing them on the grill for a bit of a different flavor next to the regular hot dogs and brats, sautéing them up with some peppers and onions, or just popping one in the air fryer for a quick and easy low-prep dinner, these sausages are flavorful and pack 13 grams of protein.
Buy: Sparkling French Lemonade & Strawberry Lemonade
What's more spring or summery than lemonade? These sparkling versions are fizzy, fruity, and flavorful. Not to mention, the bottle just looks like it belongs in a cute wicker picnic basket on a warm sunny day.
Buy: Lemon & Key Lime Cookie Thins
Nothing says warm weather like a good citrus snack — specifically dessert. These key lime and lemon cookie thins are crispy and light while still packing a tangy citrus flavor. Great for munching after a meal (or any other time, honestly).
Avoid: Fresh 80% Lean 20% Fat Ground Beef Patties Family Pack
While we're all about tossing some burgers on the grill, these preformed patties are a bit of a waste of time if you still want to include any mix-ins. It also goes for about the same price as the same weight and ratio that you can buy unformed. We prefer to have the freedom to toss in some diced onions, seasonings, or even a bit of cheese before we grill out.
Buy: Double Cream Amarena Cherry Goat Milk Cheese Log
If you've never tried goat cheese, now's the time. This double cream Amarena cherry goat cheese is a great blend of sweet and savory, with the classic tang and bit of gaminess that goat cheese is known for. It provides a tangy twist for pizza and is also great in salads and on crackers, and even with a bit of sliced apple.
Buy: Goat Milk Cheese Logs
These savory-flavored goat cheeses take that classic smooth, salty, and rich flavor to the next level with layers of spring flavors and some added texture. I can already imagine these mixed into a pasta sauce with some fresh tomatoes, zucchini, and other seasonal veggies.
Buy: Pesto Sliced Mozzarella & Marinated Mozzarella
These seasoned mozzarella logs add an earthy, zingy layer to the mild, moist, and salty mozzarella cheese — talk about a flavor-packed Caprese salad! Alternatively, you can try adding these mozzarella rounds to your next pizza (this is one of my favorite hacks for taking a store bought frozen pizza to the next level).
Avoid: Caprese Pasta Salad
As much as we love Caprese (see above), we don't recommend the premade pasta salad version. As far as a tasty summer salad goes, this one is pretty easy to make at home and for a fraction of the price.
Buy: Alouette Spreadable Cheese
These spreadable cheeses are just begging for a nice crunchy cracker to go with. You can even add them to your next veggie tray to jazz up the usual dip options with some fun seasonal flavors — smoky jalapeno for some spice, toasted everything for bagel vibes, or garlic and herbs to keep things fresh.
Buy: Park Street Deli Feta Dips
If you love feta — or even if you don't (yet) — these dips are an excellent companion for all kinds of veggies and toasts. They could even be mixed into a creamy homemade pasta salad for a burst of flavor.
Avoid: Shrimp Skewers
Shrimp skewers are a fun novelty and useful if you want to cook your shrimp on the grill. However, these pre-seasoned packages make us wary, and they aren't the best deal. Unfortunately, there's no way to tell until you grill them up exactly how salty or seasoned they are. By then, it's too late to make any major flavor modifications.
Buy: Fieldcraft White Peach or Dragonfruit Seltzer
These spring and summer flavors come from over 20% real fruit juice and have a totally refreshing fizz to them. If you're looking for something a bit lighter, the white peach and strawberry flavor is 6% ABV. If you want to amp it up a bit, the mango dragonfruit has 9% ABV. Both are best ice-cold.
Buy: Hard Seltzer Punch Variety Pack
Vista Bay has done it again with a seasonal variety pack that's absolutely bursting with fruity spring flavors while keeping it light on the carbs and calories. The flavors here live up to the name. Who doesn't love a summer punch?
Avoid: Potato Salad
Potato salad is a certified cookout classic, but the premade versions often have a bit more of a liquid consistency than we'd like. There aren't enough mix-ins to really carry the flavor we're looking for, and the potatoes can lose their shape and integrity throughout the process, leaving it a bit mushy.
Buy: Chipotle Peach Salsa
Sweet, a bit spicy, and lightly citrusy, this salsa is a perfect pair for your favorite tortilla chips. It can also be mixed with avocado for some richness or added on top of a fresh taco.
Buy: Peach Bourbon Hot Sauce
Burman's sauces are always tasty, and this peach bourbon hot sauce is no exception. It takes the classic hot sauce and mixes it with some peachy sweetness. With the deep richness of bourbon, this hot sauce is the perfect blend of sweet and spicy without being too extreme in any direction.
Buy: Extra Colossal Raw Black Tiger Shrimp
These black tiger shrimp come raw and with the tails on, making them perfect for a jumbo shrimp cocktail. You could also sauté them up in a buttery shrimp scampi or a creamy alfredo. We prefer to buy raw shrimp to prevent any potential rubberiness that can occur when they are overcooked.
Avoid: Honey BBQ Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewers
These pre-wrapped, pre-seasoned chicken and bacon twisters aren't really selling us. For the price, we'll wrap our chicken breasts in bacon at home and ensure we get the perfect flavor combination with no worries.
Buy: Original Bratwurst Party Pack
Bratwursts are an easy dinner idea for a group at a cookout, your family, or just to munch through on your own. They're great on the grill, in the air fryer, or even in a cast iron. Packed with flavor, easy to freeze, and a great price, these brats are a total win.
Buy: Angus Beef Franks
With no fillers, no nitrates or nitrites, and no added colors or flavors, these 100% beef franks are some of the tastiest grocery store hot dogs you can buy and totally worth it. The flavor here really speaks for itself, but you can always add some unique seasonings.
Buy: Tropical Pineapple Kolsch Beer
These pineapple Kolsch-style beers are crisp, fruity, and just remind us of summertime. It doesn't hurt to get ahead of the game and look forward to the real sunny season, and it turns out they're just as good on a sunny spring afternoon.
Avoid: Bolthouse Farms Protein Smoothies
Unfortunately, these protein smoothies aren't really the right balance of protein content, sugar, calories, and price for them to be a real hit (even if they do sound tasty). We prefer a bit more oomph, so we'll pass.
Buy: Soft Pretzel Burger Buns
Take your next burger night to the next level with the Pretzilla pretzel burger buns. Chewy and hearty, these buns can stand up to the juiciest burger with all the toppings you can think of.
Methodology
To make decisions about what I thought was worth the purchase or better to skip, I evaluated price, ingredients, and overall flavor experience. Most of the items I suggested skipping were because I'm not generally a fan of anything pre-made.
I know it saves time, but sacrificing flavor (especially the flavors I know I prefer) doesn't feel worth it for me. Also, these premade items are usually pricier than it would be to make them at home, which is also important for me. Overall though, Aldi has really stepped out this spring/summer with tons of options that are totally worth the buy.