17 Items To Buy (And 6 To Avoid) At Aldi In Spring 2025

Spring has officially arrived, and so have Aldi's new spring and summer items. As the seasons change, Aldi refreshes it's shelves with a variety of unique limited-time offerings to suit the warmer weather and sunny skies. Whether you're planning on throwing a backyard barbecue, prepping for some cozy, rainy spring evenings inside, or putting together the ultimate picnic basket, Aldi has tons of unique seasonal selections to match whatever event or vibe you're looking for. From new dips and snacks to dinner favorites to seasonal beverages, there's a whole variety of interesting items to explore.

We're highlighting items that stand out for their flavor, value, and uniqueness while also sharing some that don't quite live up to the hype. I'll go into more detail at the end on how I decided which items earned the buy or avoid label. Whether you're an Aldi regular or just swinging by on your first trip to check out the seasonal favorites, we'll help you get your bearings. Read on to check out what's hot — and what's not — this spring at Aldi.