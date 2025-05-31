Pay Attention To This One Thing To Score Even Cheaper Groceries At Aldi

Aldi is already known for being the cheapest grocery store in America, but if you're truly on the hunt for a deal, then there is one other small detail you won't want to overlook: the dates on each package of meat. That's because, depending on your local store, you might be able to get that meat for half-price if it's within about one day of its sell-by date.

Grocery stores never want to lose money on the food they order. In most cases, they would rather sell it at half-price than not sell it at all. As a result, when meat is at risk of being pulled from the shelves over its freshness, stores like Aldi will mark down the price in an effort to get it sold. But the difference between Aldi and some other grocery stores is that Reddit users claim Aldi doesn't always advertise this. It's best to ask the person at the meat counter at your local store, though, before assuming your Aldi location does this, too. This way, you don't pay full price for meat that you expect to be half off.