Pay Attention To This One Thing To Score Even Cheaper Groceries At Aldi
Aldi is already known for being the cheapest grocery store in America, but if you're truly on the hunt for a deal, then there is one other small detail you won't want to overlook: the dates on each package of meat. That's because, depending on your local store, you might be able to get that meat for half-price if it's within about one day of its sell-by date.
Grocery stores never want to lose money on the food they order. In most cases, they would rather sell it at half-price than not sell it at all. As a result, when meat is at risk of being pulled from the shelves over its freshness, stores like Aldi will mark down the price in an effort to get it sold. But the difference between Aldi and some other grocery stores is that Reddit users claim Aldi doesn't always advertise this. It's best to ask the person at the meat counter at your local store, though, before assuming your Aldi location does this, too. This way, you don't pay full price for meat that you expect to be half off.
Some Aldi meat packages will have red stickers
Some might argue that Aldi isn't the best place to buy steak (preferring Walmart), but if that steak is half-price, it can certainly be worth it. When Aldi's meat is about to reach its sell-by date, the stores usually put a red sticker on it noting that it's reduced in price due to the date. However, it seems that Aldi locations sometimes forget to do this, which explains why the un-marked meat is then discounted at checkout. In this case, you can then alert the checkout clerk that this particular package of meat is missing its red sticker, and they will adjust the price by half to reflect this.
Aldi adds red tags to any items it has discounted — not just meat; it's one of those things you should know before your first trip to Aldi. If you want to score the best deal, always look for the red price tags, which signals that there has been a recent price drop on the item, whether it's a dollar amount or a percentage. Aldi is already one of the most affordable grocery store chains, so shopping red-tag sale items means you'll likely save a substantial amount compared to shopping full-priced items elsewhere.