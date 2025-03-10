13 Best Kitchen Products To Buy At Aldi
Aldi has more than just great deals on everyday grocery lists. Its rotating selection of kitchen essentials like appliances, dishes, and disposable items for everyday use prioritizes high-quality products to rival mainstream competitors without breaking the bank.
Check your local Aldi Finds newsletter, which highlights the following week's special deals and limited-time offers, to find out when the shelves are restocked to be sure to get in on time to take advantage of these items' low prices — they sell out! Though products change frequently, some staples like bamboo cutting boards, baking dishes, and utensils are regularly available.
Beyond the weekly newsletter, there are also a variety of in-house brands with products that Aldi either carries consistently or rotates through regularly. Crofton cookware, which crafts items like skillets, cast iron pans, and espresso mugs, has become a fan favorite due to the high durability, stylish designs, and affordability compared to competitors. Other brands, like Winking Owl and Vista Bay, have been created by the bargain-shopping mogul to make its own wines and seltzers (respectively) and the commitment to quality keeps the two on track with other name brands for a fraction of the price. Let's explore some of the best things to buy at Aldi.
Food processors
Aldi's food processors are perfect for a wide range of culinary tasks, from dicing and emulsifying to blending and pureeing, all at low prices. Whether you're mincing garlic for a recipe, prepping some homemade salsa, or a blending up creamy batch of guacamole, these food processors make meal and snack prep effortless. Despite its affordability, it doesn't compromise on power. There are even varying styles at different price points depending on if a manual or motorized appliance is a better fit.
The Ambiano electric food processor is designed with efficiency and convenience in mind. It features four sharp blades that ensure precise cutting and blending, as well as different lengths which help mix up the contents so the salsa doesn't end up with big chunks of tomato that the blades missed. One notable feature is its inverted design, which sets it apart from other brands. Unlike most models that house the motorized component at the bottom or on the side — requiring blades to carefully be removed from the food — this design places the motor and blade mechanism on top. This means you can easily lift the entire unit away without the hassle of fishing around for sharp blades in that fresh guacamole.
Bar towels
Reusable towels not only reduce waste and paper towel expenses, but they're also durable and heat resistant, not to mention multi-use. Made of 100% cotton, these bar mop towels are easy to launder and hold up better against the washing machine than microfiber or other synthetic-fibered alternatives, which are not heat resistant and are prone to textural changes after much laundering. But all-cotton towels can be tossed right in the washer with laundry detergent and left to run a regular cycle, full heat and all. There may be a bit of shrinkage on the first wash (as is common when washing and drying cotton at high temperatures), but don't worry — they won't continue shrinking each time they're washed.
The versatility of an all-cotton bar towel can't be overstated. Besides cleaning the counters and drying dishes, they can also be used as oven mitts and hot pads. Aldi also sells cotton flour sack towels which can be used for all of the same tasks, plus as a strainer for juices or broths. No juicer, no problem! Many people make homemade juices in their blender and strain out the pulp with these kinds of thinly woven, fine-thread fabrics. And with their all-natural fibers, you don't need to fear microplastics ending up in your fresh juice or veggie broth.
Dutch ovens
Crofton cookware is one of Aldi's resident kitchenware brands, and it prioritizes creating stylish items that are built to last while prioritizing budget-friendliness. Dutch ovens are a staple that can be used in a medley of different ways. They are the perfect vessel for slow-cooked meals like birria and pot roast, baked dishes like breads and casseroles, and deep frying anything that will fit. Made of sturdy cast iron and coated with enamel, these dishes can take the heat — and retain and distribute it well too! The sturdy lids have a raised handle so you won't have to worry about burns, and they'll keep the liquid from evaporating from the roast once it goes in the oven.
As far as cleaning goes, these dutch ovens can be washed like any other dish, don't need as much specific care as a regular cast iron. The enamel coating on the majority of the dutch oven eliminates the need for the meticulous seasoning process for a traditional cast iron skillet. The rim of both the pot and the lid are not coated with the protective enamel, however, and should be dried after using in order to prevent rust.
Air fryers
Few appliances rival the convenience and efficiency of an air fryer. Faster than conventional ovens and far superior to microwaves for reheating, air fryers have revolutionized meal preparation. By rapidly circulating hot air, they create crispy, quick results without any of the added oil needed for traditional frying. There are even hacks to use when air frying to make cleanup even easier and more efficient.
The Ambiano 3.7 quart air fryer is equipped with eight preset modes (fries, bacon, chicken, steak, cake, vegetables, dehydration, and fish), and a removable, dishwasher-safe frying basket for easy cleaning. It also goes up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and comes in multiple colors. These air fryers even have a notification with a reminder to shake the basket and toss the contents to ensure that your snack or meal comes out perfectly crisp on all sides and cooked evenly. Whether you're making crunchy french fries, juicy chicken, or roasted vegetables, these air fryers can do it all.
Plus, it's compact enough to store on the counter. No more lugging appliances in and out of cupboards. If you're looking for a decorative statement piece or an appliance to blend into the existing environment, there are options to both compliment your aesthetic and revolutionize the cooking process.
Bamboo cutting boards
Healthier to use than plastic, easier on knives than glass, and cheaper than end-grain wood, Aldi's bamboo cutting boards are an excellent choice for all kitchen cutting needs. These boards can regularly be found in different sizes, sometimes even in multi-packs, which are perfect for a range of culinary projects. Bamboo cutting boards are great for your everyday chopping, yes, but also create the backdrop for building a gorgeous charcuterie or dessert board for special occasions.
Bamboo is relatively environmentally friendly, durable, low maintenance, low porosity, and not to mention aesthetically pleasing. As one of the fastest growing plants in the world, bamboo replenishes itself very quickly, which makes it more environmentally friendly than the fancier end-grain options — and cheaper too. It is also hard despite being lightweight, which makes the wood resistant to warping and protects it against the deep gouges that knives would leave in a softer wood. The low porosity also has built-in antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, as the wood will not trap much water or create pockets for bacteria and microbes to hide and build up. And, though not necessary to the function of a good cutting board, visual appeal is hard to ignore. The warm earth tones of a bamboo cutting board add a rustic charm to any kitchen setup.
Cooking utensils
Whether you're looking for cooking utensils like whisks and spatulas, a new casual dinner set, or a travel kit perfect for picnics and lunch on the go, Aldi has an assortment to choose from, including practical basics and unique accessories. Matching sets are easy to come by, too, sometimes even bundled with a new skillet or cutting board for a cohesive aesthetic.
Just because these utensils are budget-friendly doesn't mean they're all basic utilitarian pieces created with no interest in visual appeal. While there's almost always a basic metal or bamboo set, there are also sometimes colorful pastels or patterned ones to add a touch of personality to your kitchen. Full bamboo utensils are a great option for those interested in sustainability and minimizing plastic waste, while silicone-topped utensils can reach all the nooks and crannies where cake batter and brownie mix like to hide. The varied selection allows for the decision between prioritizing aesthetics or longevity, and if you're somewhere in the middle, you'll likely be able to find something that splits the difference.
Baking dishes
From glass or stoneware baking dishes to pizza pans to bundt cake pans, Aldi carries an assortment of shapes and sizes to suit almost any need. Though it's unlikely to find all the novelties at once, it's common to find sets of two to three glass or metal baking dishes of varying sizes. Oftentimes, the glass baking dishes and sets have matching lids — perfect for saving leftovers or transporting meals with ease. Around the holidays, Aldi's offerings expand even more, including uniquely shaped pans, muffin tins, festive cookie cutters, and more.
Whether baking a delicious casserole, whipping up homemade pizza, or preparing holiday treats, there are equally affordable and functional options to enhance the cooking experience through any weeknight or special occasion meal. For those who have been a fan of the disposable aluminum baking pans for their low price point and easy disposability, keep in mind that these reusable alternatives will pay themselves off over just a few uses, and nearly all of the metal baking dishes come with nonstick coatings for easy removal of baked goods and even easier washing. The Crofton stoneware baking dishes even come in a few trendy pastel colors!
Wine glasses
A set of whimsical wine or martini glasses can cost a pretty penny, but Aldi provides a selection of elegant and affordable options. You can choose between classic stemmed glasses, trendy stemless ones, or specialty glasses for dessert wines, as the shelves often host a variety of choices. They come in sets, too, which makes it easy to upgrade the sipping experience without breaking the bank.
Around big holidays, shoppers can find brightly colored, themed, and even textured sets to match the occasion. Artistic touches like gold trim, etched designs, or unique shapes can add a flair to any table setting. The sleek design and durable glass rivals that of high-end brands, so quality never has to be sacrificed for style. You've perhaps experienced the frustration of buying a trendy low-cost set that perfectly matches the holiday tablescape, only to have the plastic crack after the first wash. With these wine glasses, both longevity and aesthetics are maximized.
Single-use items
From packed lunches to leftovers, single-use items find a place in most home kitchens. Aldi's strong aluminum foil, parchment paper, plastic wrap, and sandwich and freezer bags are priced significantly lower to competitors while maintaining similar, if not the same or better quality and quantity. Single-use products save time and effort, and Aldi has made moves to provide more ecologically friendly items in sustainable ways. Compostable plastic sandwich bags and the commitment to have 100% recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025 are both examples of the initiative to protect the environment while still offering shoppers the luxury of affordable single-use items.
When packing for a picnic, saving dinner leftovers for lunch tomorrow, or meal prepping, these single-use items combine affordability and convenience while keeping the environment in mind, and are a convenient choice for many. Thinking of throwing a birthday party or backyard barbecue? Plastic cups, plates, and festive paper napkins are also available at a great deal.
Radiance disinfectant wipes
When you want a good clean on the counter, around the sink, or anywhere bacteria tends to accumulate, disinfecting wipes are an essential item to keep on hand. Radiance wipes are an efficient solution and claim to kill 99.9% of kitchen culprits including Staphylococcus and Salmonella. They come in crisp citrus scents that won't overwhelm the house with the smell of chemical disinfectants while offering thorough protection against bacteria and other messes. Unlike some wipes that leave behind a strong bleach or alcohol smell, these wipes have power germ and grime fighting capabilities while leaving all areas smelling fresh.
Radiance wipes are grease-cutters, too, and can be used to clean the stove and fridge and even as a final wipe-up after a messy spill on the floor or countertop, leaving each and every surface clean and disinfected and without any of that slippery residue. Not to mention, these germ-fighting capabilities are also perfect for bathrooms, pet messes, and high-traffic surfaces like doorknobs and cabinets.
Water bottles
When it comes to water bottles, Aldi boasts an impressive selection, making it easy to find one that suits both aesthetic and functional desires. If you're searching for a bold pop of color or a specific material, there are a plethora of inexpensive water bottles that check all the boxes.
Shoppers can choose between sturdy metal or lightweight plastic bottles, straw or twist-top lids, sleek minimalist designs or fun, vibrant patterns. For those looking for something a little different, you'll occasionally find glass water bottles with colorful insulating sleeves and matching lids, offering a stylish yet practical way to stay hydrated. If a bit of flavor is what you're looking for, sometimes there's bottles with built-in infusers gracing the shelves, which are perfect for enhancing water with fresh fruit or herbs — or adding a bit of lemon to an iced tea without the seeds! The best part? They're all a fraction of the cost of competitors without sacrificing any of the durability or visual appeal.
Vista Bay alcoholic seltzers
Vista Bay, Aldi's resident alcoholic seltzer brand, is comparable to other big names in the seltzer marketplace in terms of calories, carbohydrates, and alcohol content. Like other larger brands, these seltzers come in multiple different flavor packs and have the same light fizziness for a fraction of the price.
The brand offers both consistent classics and seasonal specials to suit any taste or occasion. The standard packs come in six- and 12-drink quantities, featuring vibrant fruity flavors like tangerine, raspberry, and passionfruit. For those who enjoy a festive beverage to complete the celebration, Aldi occasionally rolls out seasonal variations, including a holiday pack with options like berry bramble and cranberry pomegranate, as well as celebration packs with unique, sparkling choices like peach bubbly and citrus cheers. If you like a bit more sweetness, it even sells a lemonade version! Whether you're stocking up for a holiday get-together, summer cookout, or simply sipping at home, Vista Bay provides that crisp bubbly buzz that your taste buds — and your wallet — will appreciate, as a 12-pack of these drinks costs significantly less than seltzers at other grocery stores.
Winking Owl wines
Winking Owl offers a broad selection of popular varietals, from pinot grigio to cabernet sauvignon, so there's something for everyone. These wines have a similar alcohol content to other brands, consistent, solid flavor for the price, and are enjoyable for both drinking or cooking with. Casual vino enjoyers or those on a budget will appreciate these low-cost wines, which makes them an excellent everyday option. Whether you're preparing for a dinner party, sipping, or cooking, Winking Owls are a smooth and easy-to-enjoy addition to any evening.
The profiles of these wines are not too complex which makes them easy to enjoy — and with a variety of meals. No need to worry about mixing notes or clashing nuances with these light and approachable choices. So those just beginning to explore drinking and pairing wines won't be overwhelmed by a huge selection of bottles to choose from.
Beyond enjoying from a glass, these reds and whites work well in cooking, adding depth and nuance to many meals. If you're using a red to add a flair to a pizza sauce, making a beurre blanc with a crisp white, or anything in between, Winking Owl provides an accessible and affordable umami element to your culinary creations.