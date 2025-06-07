We Tried 8 Pickled Okra Brands And Ranked Them From Worst To Best

If you live in the south, then you know okra. The green, fuzzy vegetable is a staple in the region, even though it's not native to the U.S. It's believed that okra was brought over with enslaved people from Africa sometime between the 16th and 19th centuries, though no one is sure exactly how. It's considered a healthy food packed with nutrients and antioxidants.

Okra is the food of my region. It's on pretty much every menu at every restaurant as a side, and you can bet all gardeners have a small plot of the vegetable. I know my mother did. According to her, it was the easiest thing to grow. Without a great deal of effort on her part, the plants produced massive okra the size of my forearm and continued to produce, even when it probably should have stopped. My family didn't complain. That just meant more fried okra and my personal favorite — pickled okra.

Seriously. Stop frying your okra and give pickling a chance. There's just something about that tangy flavor and crunch, along with the slightly fuzzy exterior. I could honestly demolish an entire jar in one sitting.

If you're also a fan of pickled okra, there are several options to consider at the store. Sure, they probably don't hold a candle to your grandmother's pickled okra, but they are still worth a try. We picked up eight pickled okra brands and ranked them from worst to best. Read on to find out which ones topped our list.