Forget Frying And Start Pickling Your Okra Instead
Okra is a rich green vegetable with a bad rap for its signature slimy texture, which comes from the vegetable's high amount of mucilage, a sticky gel-like substance some plants have. But it's that very same gelatinous quality that can help thicken soups and stews.
If you're still skeptical of the gooey texture of okra, you may be inspired to roast them to a satisfying crisp instead. But there's one preparation that might have you craving okra like you've never craved it before. The trick is to start pickling your okra. Not only does pickling your veggies help prevent food waste by preserving produce and extending its shelf life, it also infuses a zesty tang and complementary spice.
The good news for the slime skeptics is that pickling okra helps remove the sliminess from the vegetable. That's because the acidity from vinegar in the pickle brine helps denature the mucilage, similar to how high heat causes the mucilage to lose its viscosity. Owing to the intricate science of pickling that entails fermentation for the quintessential flavor and osmosis for a delectable crunch, the resulting okra deserves to be savored and enjoyed in its glorious pickled form. The brine mixture is also where you can get creative, playing around with different aromatic spices so each perfectly crisp bite comes bursting with complex flavor.
Sneak pickled okra into your meals (and even drinks)
Given that summer is the peak season for the abundance of fresh okra in the United States, it's the perfect time of year to harvest these vibrant green pods and relish them in their pickled form. The cool, vinegary bite is a refreshing contrast to the season's heat, but beyond snacking on pickled okra straight from the jar, why not add a new dimension of flavor and texture to other seasonal staples?
Liven up your basic avocado toast recipe by adding slices of pickled okra over the mashed avocado. The tang and crunch offer a mouthwatering balance to the creamy breakfast standard. Or switch up your salad and grain bowl game with pickled okra. For sophisticated snacking, serve pickled okra with a crudités platter alongside your favorite dips and crusty bread. If you're hosting a brunch party, serve up the best bloody Mary your guests will ever sip, and use pickled okra spears as edible stirrers. The precious pickle brine also serves its purpose in various ways, including leveling up your salad dressings, adding a vibrant burst of flavor to pasta salads, and even whipping up innovative cocktails. Might we suggest a Southern-style martini with a skewered pickled okra on the rim? It's ideal for an elegant summertime nightcap.