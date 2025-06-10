Homemade Hash Browns Have Never Been Better With This Easy Potato Swap

It should come as no surprise that hash browns are a favored side for any breakfast or brunch spread to be considered complete. The golden, crispy exterior contrasted with the soft, fluffy interior offers a satisfying textural component in each bite. While hash browns seem quite basic to begin with, there are creative ways to switch things up. You can shred the potatoes for shredded hash browns or turn them into patties, which is suitable for a breakfast sandwich. Another obvious avenue is to play around with different types of potatoes. However, one of the common mistakes one can make when preparing homemade hash browns is choosing the wrong potatoes for the task. In fact, chef Gordon Ramsay's ingenious hack for the most flavorful hash browns boils down to the potato variety. But don't let that stop you from leveling up your hash browns with an easy switch with a surprisingly distant relative of the humble potato: sweet potatoes.

Swapping out traditional white potatoes for sweet potatoes not only adds a delectable sweetness to your breakfast, it also amps up the nutritional value with a hearty dose of added fiber, vitamin A, and antioxidants. The flavor of sweet potatoes also pairs beautifully with savory seasonings like garlic, smoked paprika, and your favorite herbs. Fortunately, making sweet potato hash browns isn't much different from the conventional recipe. But, because sweet potatoes tend to contain more moisture, ensure that all this water is properly squeezed out before frying or baking. This way, you can achieve the familiar, scrumptious crisp of their potato-based counterparts. All that's left is to serve, be it as a low-carb base for avocado toast or as a foundation for creative toppings like kimchi.