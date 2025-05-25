The Powerhouse Ingredient That Takes Hash Browns To A New Level

Whether you enjoy piping hot breakfast potatoes as a full meal all on their own or you prefer your hash browns as a side dish, there's no way you can go wrong with crispy, perfectly-seasoned spuds for breakfast. While it's tough to improve on perfection, we recently discovered a way to take the flavor of one of the most popular breakfast dishes to the next level.

Adding the distinct, slightly-sour, slightly-spicy, super-savory flavor of kimchi is the perfect way to step up your hash brown game. Kimchi has been having a moment lately. If you haven't had the chance to try this fermented blend of cabbages, radishes, greens, carrots, onions, and other veggies yet, we recommend heading to the grocery store and picking up a jar or six (you'll usually find kimchi in the same area as the refrigerated salad dressings in the produce department). You can also make kimchi at home, allowing you to customize your perfect spice level.

Adding kimchi to hash browns is simple, easy, and delicious. Simply cook up your hash browns as you normally would, and add a scoop of kimchi to the pan (we recommend letting it warm to room temperature before adding it to your hash browns). Allow the flavors to meld for a few moments as your kimchi heats up, and you're good to go. We love topping our kimchi hash browns with a drizzle of spicy mayo. If you're interested in boosting your breakfast's protein content, add a well-seasoned fried egg or two to the mix.