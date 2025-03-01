Banish Soggy Sweet Potato Fries With This Pantry Staple

There are a million and one ways to cook sweet potatoes, but one of their finest forms is in the shape of a french fry. Equal parts sweet and savory and downright dunkable, sweet potato fries are a quintessential burger and sandwich companion. Unfortunately, sweet potatoes don't always hold up well as leftovers. The high starch content of sweet potatoes absorbs moisture during cooking, facilitating that must-have ultra-crispy exterior, but as they cool, the starches release that moisture, leaving the fries soggy. The fix? More starch! More specifically, cornstarch.

Cornstarch is a secret weapon for reviving soggy sweet potatoes, as it forms a delicate, crunchy coating when exposed to heat. When fried or baked, the starch barrier on the surface of sweet potato fries absorbs moisture from the spud and traps it, creating steam that puffs up the coating. As the steam escapes, it leaves behind a network of airy, crackly, and certifiably crispy layers on your leftover sweet potato fries. Unlike flour, cornstarch is almost pure starch, which means it forms a smoother, lighter barrier on food surfaces that won't leave your sweet potato fries feeling heavy — just light and crunchy.