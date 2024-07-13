Gordon Ramsay's Genius Tip For The Most Flavorful Hash Browns

When making a typical American breakfast that features bacon, eggs, and a starch, celebrity chef and restaurant owner Gordon Ramsay relies on this trick to cook up the most delicious, tongue-tantalizing hash browns: use waxy potatoes. In a cooking session on Dabl Network, he explains that waxy potatoes cook better than other types of spuds. Their secret? They hold themselves together – an important consideration if you like those stick-together potato patties found in most American diners at breakfast time.

If you're cooking along with him in spirit, start your spud-making duties by peeling the potatoes and then grating them with a box grater. Same goes for a large white onion, which gets combined with the shredded taters. This move ensures that the flavor profile of the pungent vegetable permeates the whole batch of hash browns.

Once grated, the potatoes and onion go into a bowl for mixing. To this, you can add a blend of spices. Salt. Black pepper. Cayenne red pepper. All count among the spices that Chef Ramsay uses when he makes his own hash browns. A generous trickle of olive oil, churned into the mix with your hands, guarantees that the spices stick to every piece of grated potato and onion in the bowl. Finally, Ramsay advises home cooks to give the spuds a good squeeze over a colander to wring out as much water as possible. It makes for crispier taters.

