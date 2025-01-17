12 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Making Homemade Hash Browns

Hash browns and home fries are not the same thing, even if some people confuse them (yours truly didn't know the difference until she was like 20, which is embarrassing). The problem is, if you don't get the right shape of potato, then you disrupt the intended cooking process of hash browns. Instead of a crispy batch, you will get a soggy, oily mess, or best case scenario, just a different result.

"You don't want big chunks of potato, so avoid thick french fry-style cuts or big cubes, as it will hurt the process for crispy hash browns," Vannesa Bordoy advises. Instead, say Alex Mazzucca and Cara Duerr, "You want your potatoes to be cut as finely as possible." In addition to french fries and cubes, avoid rounds. Shredded potatoes lead to hash browns with the right texture, because the potatoes cook through easily and provide lots of available surface area for crisping up. There are many ways to shred them well.

A high-quality grater can help here, because sharp blades will make the job go faster. If you really want to speed it up and have a few bucks to drop on becoming a hash brown expert, then you can always get a food processor, which will give you perfect strands in a matter of minutes. If you already have one but don't know how to do this, look for the grater insert and read the instructions; you'll be shocked at how easy it is.