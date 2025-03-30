What Is Still-Strength Tequila, And Why Does It Deserve A Spot On Your Bar Cart?

Not all spirits are created equal, and tequila, the foundational liquor of beloved agave-based cocktails from margaritas to palomas, is no different. Not only do different tequila varieties offer distinct, characteristic tasting notes, but producers also offer a range of alcohol by volume (ABV) percentages, while staying within the minimum 40% ABV requirement in the United States.

Most standard tequilas are routinely diluted with water, bringing the distillate to a uniform 40% ABV, but still-strength tequilas, on the other hand, are bottled directly from the still. This means no diluting with water or aging in a barrel, which ultimately preserves the spirit's original, intense character. As a result, each bottle is truly unique and can feature an ABV upward of the 40% minimum to the legal maximum of 55%. This increased concentration of alcohol can easily become a dream ally to any avid mixologist and expert bartender, passionate about delivering a more robust tasting experience with every sip. The intensity of high-proof spirits delivers a rich mouthfeel and nuanced notes that make them exceptional not just for sipping neat but also for crafting cocktails with remarkable depth and complexity.

Still-strength tequila has the power to take a simple cocktail to a whole different level of sophistication, where you can relish the essence of the tequila's roots, the humble agave plant, at its finest. Whether on the shelves of the most premium cocktail lounge or on your bar cart to garner you the status of expert host, still-strength tequila is here to rival the most popular top-shelf tequila brands in the spirit world.