Does Costco's Kirkland Signature Tequila Have Any Additives?

Have you ever gone to sip on tequila and been immediately put off by a strange mouthfeel or off-putting aftertaste? This is exactly what customers have experienced with Costco's Kirkland Signature Añejo tequila. With a low price of $19.99, it seems like a good deal for an aged, 100% blue agave tequila. But the flavor doesn't make it worth throwing in the cart — and this is likely because it contains additives.

By now, you might have heard to always stick with 100% blue agave tequila. This is because tequila that has this label means that it is not made with other liquors, like corn or cane (the stuff that can lead to a bad headache or hangover). However, even if it is made with pure blue agave, like the Kirkland Signature Añejo, it can still contain additives.

Additives can include glycerin for improving the mouth feel, an oak extract for increasing the aged flavor, sugar syrup for upping the sweetness, and caramel coloring to enhance the appearance. These are the only additives permitted by the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), and in fact, it's completely legal to mix in up to 1% of any of these additives and not need to state this on the label.