Does Costco's Kirkland Signature Tequila Have Any Additives?
Have you ever gone to sip on tequila and been immediately put off by a strange mouthfeel or off-putting aftertaste? This is exactly what customers have experienced with Costco's Kirkland Signature Añejo tequila. With a low price of $19.99, it seems like a good deal for an aged, 100% blue agave tequila. But the flavor doesn't make it worth throwing in the cart — and this is likely because it contains additives.
By now, you might have heard to always stick with 100% blue agave tequila. This is because tequila that has this label means that it is not made with other liquors, like corn or cane (the stuff that can lead to a bad headache or hangover). However, even if it is made with pure blue agave, like the Kirkland Signature Añejo, it can still contain additives.
Additives can include glycerin for improving the mouth feel, an oak extract for increasing the aged flavor, sugar syrup for upping the sweetness, and caramel coloring to enhance the appearance. These are the only additives permitted by the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), and in fact, it's completely legal to mix in up to 1% of any of these additives and not need to state this on the label.
Is there proof that Kirkland Signature tequila contains additives?
Even if Kirkland Signature Añenjo tequila does use additives, there is no need to disclose this on the label. So, just by looking at the bottle, you wouldn't be able to know. However, based on reviews on the Tequila Matchmaker platform, customers are convinced that this bottle certainly does contain additives. One user writes, "The agave is completely underwhelming and the viscous glycerin additive mouthful makes it undrinkable."
Another notes the flavor is a tell-tale sign of additives, "Holy additive punch bowl. So much fake flavor..." This bottle is an añejo, which has been aged slightly longer than reposado, so it would be natural for tasting notes in this tequila to include caramel, vanilla, and oak. That said, a pattern in the customer reviews is that these flavors taste artificial and amplified. Not everyone dislikes this tequila, though — on the r/tequila subreddit, many users report it's sweet, smooth, and a steal for the price.
Additives aren't necessarily a bad thing, but some tequila drinkers prefer a bottle without anything added to taste the pure flavor of the agave. There may be some negative health associations with tequila additives, like headaches or stomachaches, but in such a small dosage, this is considered to be unlikely. While additives are used to enhance the overall drinking experience of the tequila, they become a problem when they make it worse, as appears to be the case for some drinkers with Kirkland's Signature Añejo tequila.