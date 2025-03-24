Canned Cocktails Vs Hard Seltzer: What's The Difference?

We live in a magical time when it comes to the adult beverage category known as ready-to-drink or RTDs. These canned, bottled, and pouched beverages are (as the name implies) ready to pop open and quaff straight from the container or over ice. Within the larger RTD category, canned cocktails like Cutwater Spirits and hard seltzers like White Claw or Truly reign supreme. Both generally have alcohol, many are effervescent, and a lot of them taste like fruit-flavored vodka tonics. So, what makes a canned cocktail different from a hard seltzer? The short answer is the base alcohol. But the long answer is: It's complicated.

One of the most noticeable differences between hard seltzer and many canned cocktails is the alcohol content or alcohol by volume (ABV). Canned cocktails tend to have a higher proof (6% to 13% ABV) than hard seltzers (4% to 8% ABV). This is because most hard seltzers use a fermented (rather than distilled) malt-based alcohol and are part of a larger group called Flavored Malt Beverages or FMBs. Meanwhile, many — but not all — canned cocktails incorporate traditional high-proof distilled spirits like vodka, rum, or tequila. There are additional flavor and style differences: Some are carbonated, some include mixers, and then there's how the brand is marketed. There are also plenty of products that blend elements from multiple RTD sub-categories.