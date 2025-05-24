Paloma Vs Margarita: What's The Difference Between These Tequila Cocktails?

After a long day working or playing, famous tequila cocktails liven up happy hour, whether you're unwinding at home or at the bar. Palomas and margaritas are two of the more popular tequila cocktails, both offering a citrusy zest to play with the liquor. They're both refreshing and made with many of the same light, thirst-quenching ingredients. There are subtle differences between palomas and margaritas, though, and those differences extend beyond the drink itself.

Even if you couldn't put your finger on exactly what is different between these two cocktails, you'd be able to see and taste it. A margarita, served over ice or frozen, has a stronger zip and a lot more tang. Palomas are effervescent, sweeter, and should always be served on the rocks. You don't get the variety of palomas that you do with margaritas, either. While there are variations on the paloma, they aren't as popular as tequila lovers' creative twists on a classic margarita. There's also a difference in where you'd traditionally indulge in these two drinks. One of them is a bartender's classic, the other is a homespun backyard favorite born from the invention of a much-loved soda.