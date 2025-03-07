Serve Gin And Tonic Hot For Your New Favorite Winter Cocktail

Mixing up a cozy hot gin and tonic is super easy, but there are a few things to keep in mind to really make it shine. When using tonic water, one option is to combine 3.5 parts hot tonic water (made flat by opening ahead of time and heated however you wish) and 1.5 parts gin in a mug; for a less boozy sip, try six parts tonic for every one part of gin — tame it down even more by adding a teaspoon or so of honey or simple syrup. The tonic syrup version, meanwhile, can be made with two parts gin and one part tonic syrup in a mug (or heat-resistant glass), which is then stirred with hot water. For a twist, try replacing one of the gin parts with its fruity cousin sloe gin, a liqueur made from macerating sloe berries in the juniper-based alcohol.

When it comes to garnishes for the hot gin and tonic, juniper berries or an orange peel twist are ideal. Not only do they float nicely in the drink, but they release their aromatic oils thanks to the cocktail's heat.

To ensure the best hot gin and tonic drinking experience, take a page from bartender Justin Lavenue, who shared some of his expert hot cocktail-making advice. For starters, warming your cup before adding the ingredients will help the drink maintain its temperature once made. You'll also want to aim for a temperature of around 150 and 165 degrees Fahrenheit — few things are worse than scalding your tongue, except maybe running out of gin.