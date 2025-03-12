How To Degrease Your Kitchen Cabinets With This Common Pantry Item

No matter how fastidious you are when it comes to keeping a clean kitchen, greasy cabinets are basically inevitable — especially the upper ones. The act of cooking naturally causes steam to rise into the air in your kitchen, carrying with it tiny amounts of residue from your food and cooking oils. Seeking a place to settle, these oily little droplets collect on your kitchen cabinets over time, coating them in a greasy film.

This film is not only unsightly, it's unsanitary since it's just sticky enough to collect plenty of dust and dirt, as well. Touching these cabinets while you cook could contaminate your food, meaning keeping them clean is a matter of health as well as aesthetics. Fortunately, Dawn dish soap offers a near-perfect medium for safely cleaning sticky wooden cabinets. Since oil and water naturally repel each other, Dawn is designed to bridge that gap, providing a soapy mixture that easily cuts through dirt and grime without ruining your cabinet's finish.

Cleaning your cabinets using this method is also pretty straightforward. Just mix together a little water and Dawn soap (less soap than water) and mix it until you see bubbles. Soak a sponge in the mixture and wring it out until it's wet but not dripping. Using gentle but firm strokes, wipe all the dust, dirt, and grease from your cabinet doors and edges. Once the cabinet doors are free of grime, go over them with a soft, damp dishcloth to remove any remaining soap residue.