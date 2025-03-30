The Clever Method For Storing Kitchen Towels That Saves A Ton Of Space

No kitchen is without mess, which means that no kitchen is without towels. Hand towels to keep your hands clean for sanitary cooking, tea towels for laying out veggies that are washed and ready to peel, and cleaning cloths to wipe up messes are common in almost every kitchen in the country. While it's practical to have a variety of kitchen towels on hand, this does raise the question of how to fold them and where to store them.

It may seem instinctual to fold them into little squares and tuck them away in a drawer or cabinet, but this can make them hard to get to when you need one in a hurry. Additionally, if you just found the perfect towels among Trader Joe's cute kitchen products, it's also a shame to store them where no one can see them. You can easily solve all of these problems in a pinch with a simple storage move that makes your towels pretty enough to store in plain sight.

First, try folding them once lengthwise and then rolling them tightly, then tuck them lengthwise into a pretty basket that lives on your counter. This way, you can easily see all of your towels at once, helping you determine when it's time to wash them, not to mention always having a towel close at hand is invaluable. Nestling them together instead of stacking them also prevents them from coming unfolded or falling when you have to grab one in a hurry.