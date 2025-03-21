5 Mistakes That Are Damaging Your Kitchen Towels

Kitchen towels are so integral to our daily lives that we don't really even think about them. They are probably something you take for granted until they fall apart or stop doing their job. But kitchen towels serve an important purpose. They are there to dry your hands and your dishes, help clean up messy spills, and can be used in a pinch as a potholder to handle hot pans. You can also use them to help open stubborn jars, cover bread while it proofs, and even place it between your cutting board and the countertop to prevent slippage while you're working.

They are essentially an all-purpose tool that we can't really do without in the kitchen, so it stands to reason that you'll want to take care of these kitchen necessities so they can continue to take care of you while you cook. But there are a few things you might be doing that are damaging these underappreciated towels without even realizing it. Whether you favor the high-quality waffle weave cotton towels from Trader Joe's or buy them in bulk from Costco or Amazon, you'll want to avoid these common mistakes so your towels last.