Are Popeyes' Beloved Biscuits Baked Fresh Or Frozen?

Every fast food joint has their thing: Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's have (different) iconic sauces, Taco Bell has the Baja Blast, and McDonald's has those french fries. As for Popeyes? It's the beloved buttery biscuits that fans just can't get enough of. The side dish features flaky, disc-like, buttermilk-based biscuits (Say that five times fast) that come with most combos at the fast food chain. Of course, online dupes have been spread far and wide, letting biscuit believers whip up a batch from scratch at home to be served piping hot, fresh from the oven. But in the store, are the biscuits actually made fresh?

As with most fast food recipes, there are some specifics about the ingredients and processes used to make each chain's most popular items that, understandably, are kept tightly under wraps. The same is true for Popeyes biscuits, so it's hard to know for certain how they're made, or if it varies by establishment. At one point, they were certainly made fresh, but as demand has grown, many fast food establishments have switched to frozen biscuits — including McDonald's. And some people on Reddit think the same is true for Popeyes.