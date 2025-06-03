The Definitive Do's And Don'ts Of Sous Vide In Mason Jars

A sous vide machine may seem like one of those gadgets only your chef or a foodie friend would have, but they're really a great tool for every level of cook. User friendly, relatively affordable, and full of practical uses, a sous vide works as an immersion circulator that holds water at a stable temperature, allowing you to seamlessly execute recipes that would normally require constant attention.

Typically, one would vacuum seal meat, veggies, or liquids in a nylon bag designed to be used for cooking without breaking. But there are also many practical reasons to use mason jars, instead. You can reuse them, for one, which lets you save the cost of buying new bags. You don't need a vacuum sealer for jars, and they're less hassle to cook liquids in. Not to mention that the amount of micro-plastics released from sous vide bags hasn't really been studied, so if you'd rather not run the risk, you may be better off using glass mason jars.

There are a few basic rules to follow when cooking in glass mason jars, mainly to avoid the jar breaking apart mid-cook and ruining all your hard work. Use this guide to understand the do's and don'ts of sous vide in mason jars and unlock a new level of hassle-free cooking.