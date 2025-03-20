Turn Milk Into Greek Yogurt With One Simple Addition
Greek yogurt is a phenomenal food to keep in your fridge for a number of reasons. On its own, it's a light, high-protein snack; it can also be used to thicken soups, add creaminess to sauces and smoothies, and is even part of a two-ingredient pizza dough. If this probiotic-rich product appears on your grocery list every week, it might be time to learn how to make Greek yogurt at home. Spoiler alert: It's actually super easy!
To make homemade Greek yogurt, all you need is milk and... Greek yogurt. Yes, you read that right. The store-bought yogurt acts as a starter culture that introduces the beneficial bacteria needed for fermentation, the magical little process that turns milk into yogurt. While you can make Greek yogurt at home using your oven, a slow cooker with a yogurt setting, such as the Instant Pot Duo, makes things even easier.
In a slow cooker, start by bringing the milk up to 185 degrees Fahrenheit before letting it cool to 110 degrees. Don't heat your milk too fast or it can become grainy. Next, take some of the hot milk and mix it with your Greek yogurt before adding it back to the slow cooker and setting it to yogurt mode. Close the lid and let it work its magic for eight to 12 hours; the longer it ferments, the tangier it gets. Once it's set, strain it through a cheesecloth for that thick, classic Greek yogurt texture. The straining process removes excess whey and is what differentiates Greek yogurt from regular yogurt.
Perfecting and using homemade Greek yogurt
The type of milk you use when making Greek yogurt plays a big role in the final product. Whole and 2% milk creates the creamiest, most decadent yogurt. Skim milk works too, but it won't be as rich. If you're going for extra indulgence, try adding a splash of heavy cream to the mix. You can also naturally sweeten Greek yogurt with pantry staples such as honey, maple syrup, or vanilla extract after straining. Want a fruitier option? Blend in mashed berries or a spoonful of jam.
Store your homemade Greek yogurt in an airtight container to keep it fresh. If it starts to separate, just give it a quick stir. Pro tip: Save some of your homemade yogurt as a starter for your next batch, so you don't ever need to use store-bought again. After patting yourself on the back for making yogurt at home, enjoy it in everything from smoothies to marinades or just eat it straight off the spoon — we won't blame you!