Turn Milk Into Greek Yogurt With One Simple Addition

Greek yogurt is a phenomenal food to keep in your fridge for a number of reasons. On its own, it's a light, high-protein snack; it can also be used to thicken soups, add creaminess to sauces and smoothies, and is even part of a two-ingredient pizza dough. If this probiotic-rich product appears on your grocery list every week, it might be time to learn how to make Greek yogurt at home. Spoiler alert: It's actually super easy!

To make homemade Greek yogurt, all you need is milk and... Greek yogurt. Yes, you read that right. The store-bought yogurt acts as a starter culture that introduces the beneficial bacteria needed for fermentation, the magical little process that turns milk into yogurt. While you can make Greek yogurt at home using your oven, a slow cooker with a yogurt setting, such as the Instant Pot Duo, makes things even easier.

In a slow cooker, start by bringing the milk up to 185 degrees Fahrenheit before letting it cool to 110 degrees. Don't heat your milk too fast or it can become grainy. Next, take some of the hot milk and mix it with your Greek yogurt before adding it back to the slow cooker and setting it to yogurt mode. Close the lid and let it work its magic for eight to 12 hours; the longer it ferments, the tangier it gets. Once it's set, strain it through a cheesecloth for that thick, classic Greek yogurt texture. The straining process removes excess whey and is what differentiates Greek yogurt from regular yogurt.