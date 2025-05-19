Canning Vs Vacuum-Sealing Mason Jars: What's The Difference Between These Preservation Methods?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mason jars are the kitchen stalwart that you can never have too many of. While they're convenient for basic food storage, especially because of all the different sizes they come in, mason jars are typically intended for preserving food. They can be used for both canning and vacuum-sealing, but before you try and do either, it's essential to know the differences between the two methods, which foods are suitable for which process, and what pitfalls to watch out for.

First off, remember that canning is meant for long-term food preservation, while vacuum sealing is for keeping food fresh for short durations of time. In general, canning is good for foods with higher moisture since the process stops bacterial growth. Vacuum sealing is not as efficient at stopping pathogens and is therefore better for storing dry foods for shorter durations while keeping moisture at bay and ensuring the food doesn't degrade. Since both canning and vacuum-sealing are aimed at storing food for a period of time wherein, if kept open, it would spoil, any mistakes during the process can result in the food degrading and the danger of food poisoning.

If you've ever heard the phrase "dry canning," keep in mind that it is not a true canning method. In fact, dry canning food can be dangerous, since one may expect food stored in such a fashion to be safe to eat, while it has actually spoiled. When using mason jars for actually canning or vacuum-sealing, make sure to use new canning lids each time to ensure they are sterile and won't compromise the jar's seal. Leftover mason jar bands can then be used to make copycat McDonald's Egg McMuffins at home.