13 Bed-And-Breakfast Etiquette Rules Everyone Should Know

The "breakfast" component is one of the best things about staying at a B&B. It can be very homey and satisfying to sit back in an old wooden chair on a screened-in porch, sharing stories with other guests and innkeepers over a stack of warm French toast. While hotel breakfasts are usually nothing to write home about, and may even be filled with foods that you probably should avoid, B&B breakfasts are, in Lisa Mirza Grott's words, "lovingly prepared and plated." She says that one of the most important etiquette rules that bed-and-breakfast guests should follow is to arrive on time to breakfast — which will help you take advantage of this experience in its entirety.

Many B&Bs have a designated window where breakfast is served, which should be made clear to you upon check-in. Depending on the B&B, coffee and tea may be set out beforehand and afterwards, but if you miss breakfast, you may have to visit the nearest Dunkin' instead. That being said, if you're an early bird, try to be mindful of this window as well, so as not to crowd the staff as they're preparing the meal and space for guests. They need ample time and space to get set up — especially if they're converting a common space into a breakfast area — and no one wants to work with someone pensively looking over their shoulder.

If you're planning an early check-out or have other reasons to skip breakfast, Karen Lynch suggests inquiring about a to-go meal. "Just realize that you won't be getting a hot meal — most likely fresh fruits, pastries, yogurts, and foods that can travel safely and easily," she says.