Foods You Should Avoid At All Costs At The Continental Hotel Breakfast Buffet

"Continental breakfast included!" is often a selling point of hotel stays and packages. And sure, a nice continental breakfast has both convenience and budget on its side. Unfortunately, the dangers of communal food are real.

Advertisement

For instance, hepatitis A may be passed through communal food bowls by people who have it and didn't wash their hands thoroughly — and it's not the only communicable disease about which to worry. Speaking as someone who has managed to get food poisoning on continents across the world, this writer is here to say: Shady continental breakfasts are no joke.

That's not to say you can't enjoy a good morning buffet either at home or abroad, so no need to run screaming in the other direction just yet. The reality is, there are better and worse ways to go about it. Some foods are best bypassed at all costs, while others are fine if you approach them with caution. The main point is you should know what you're getting into. So, if you want to stay well and enjoy the best-quality options on offer, here's a handy guide to which foods to avoid and how to substitute for them instead.

Advertisement