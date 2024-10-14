Why You Should Always Remove Your Keurig Pods After Brewing

When you're in a hurry and want a cup of coffee fast, there's nothing better than a Keurig. They're quick, convenient, and have no shortage of great K-Cup pods for every taste. However, Keurigs require just as much care as a traditional coffee maker, and one way to keep them cleaner is by removing your pods after brewing.

On its website, Keurig recommends removing used pods as soon as they have cooled to prevent issues requiring deeper cleaning. This is part of the daily maintenance recommendations, alongside wiping down the brewer and washing the water reservoir, drip tray, and other removable parts. Not only is removing your used pod just good etiquette, especially if you're using a shared Keurig, but it also prevents the pod from leaking old coffee and gunking up the machine. Moreover, the pod holder is one of the best places for mold and harmful bacteria to grow, as it's damp and dark. Removing used pods as soon as possible helps mitigate bacterial growth and prevent it from spreading to your next cup of coffee.

Your best bet is to keep a small trash bin close to your Keurig so that it's easier to toss your used pods without trying to carry them a further distance. This will make removing them easier and help you get into the habit of discarding pods quickly. Also, if you ever have a pod explode, don't wait to clean it up, as the dried-on mess will be much tougher to remove.