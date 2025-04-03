This Common Assumption Can Ruin Your Experience At A Fancy Restaurant

According to Statista, more than 30% of Americans follow some sort of dietary restrictions, whether for religious, cultural, medical, or tolerance issues. Food allergies alone affect 33 million Americans per the Food Allergy Research & Education organization, and their effects can be sudden and deadly. And for the people who are affected by restrictions on their diets, it can be tricky to dine out, particularly at upscale restaurants.

Enjoying a special meal out with family or friends to celebrate a special occasion shouldn't be ruined by needing a gluten-free or vegetarian option, for example. Yet many chefs and employees, particularly those at Michelin-starred restaurants with thoughtfully designed menus, may react negatively to such requests or, worse, take to social media platforms like Reddit to frankly voice their complaints. Don't make the assumption that just because a restaurant is high-end, this translates to its chefs being capable of rethinking its dishes on the fly (or have the willingness to do so) just to accommodate your dietary needs. An assumption like that may just ruin your whole experience.

Instead, communication is key. Whether you want to request a special table, put candles on a birthday cake, or be sure that there's no contamination by shellfish in your food, a quick call or email ahead of time can set you up for a great night out. There's a reason why this is one of the fine-dining etiquette rules you should stick to: Usually, a Michelin-starred or fine-dining restaurant has achieved that reputation by employing a formally trained chef with plenty of experience at sourcing ingredients and crafting menus. That level of precision is upended when you make sudden dietary requests.