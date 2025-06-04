5 Nonalcoholic Drinks That Pair Well With Italian Food

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Think Italian dining, and several famed associations likely come to mind: Tomato sauce, pasta, and hearty mains, all washed down with wine. Of course, such hallmarks are an oversimplification of the country's historic and highly regional cuisine, but it is true that a nice glass of vino is basically an expectation at the dinner table. Subsequently, whether you're taking a dry day or you're not a drinker entirely, it can be hard to come up with nonalcoholic pairings for Italian food.

Thankfully, there's no better era to dive into booze-free drink pairings. Nonalcoholic options are becoming more intricate by the day, not only replicating but exceeding the complex palates of fermented and distilled beverages. As a result, flavor possibilities don't just impress standalone, but also offer potential for aligning with dishes on the table. Whether it's reaching for the best nonalcoholic wines, making booze-free Italian cocktails, or whipping up creative mocktails on a different template altogether, rest assured there's a world of options for an alcohol-free Italian dinner.