2 Expert-Approved Substitutes For Your Non-Alcoholic Spritz
There may be nothing more refreshing than a well-made spritz. The combination of bitter aperitif, sparkling wine, club soda, and citrus has the ideal balance of crispness, bitterness, and off-dry sweetness. While many people favor the Aperol spritz (which you may have been doing wrong all along), there are a bunch of variations and swaps for Aperol out there, including vermouth in place of an aperitif, or even a stronger spirit, like tequila. But what if you're seeking a no- or low-alcohol version? In the old days, that meant settling for cranberry juice and tonic water. Now, there are a ton of alcohol-free and non-alcoholic options on the market, including versions of bitters, amaro, and aperitifs. Perhaps there are so many, you don't even know where to start.
To hone in on some delicious options, Chowhound spoke with Sabato Sagaria, beverage director for chef and owner Marc Forgione's Respect Hospitality. The group handles the highly regarded NYC restaurants Forgione, Trattoria One Fifth, and Peasant, and Sagaria knows a thing or two about spritzes. He's also enthusiastic about zero-alcohol and non-alcoholic substitutes. "There is such a great selection," he said, "that I often find myself trying them at parties." And he suggests two easily found and ordered choices: a St. Agrestis Phony Negroni and Lyre's non-alcoholic spritz.
Using non-alcoholic options in a spritz
There are a plethora of brands standing in for beer, wine, spirits, and liqueur that are either alcohol-free (no alcohol at all) or non-alcoholic (below 0.5% ABV) — yes, those terms mean two different things. The selection process can be overwhelming. But for a good head start, trust Sabato Sagaria's expertise. When it comes to a spritz, what you're seeking is body, character, and lots of flavor.
"My go-to is usually a St. Agrestis Phony Negroni, served in a wine glass with soda water," he told us. Here, he's using an expression designed to emulate an entire cocktail (normally gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth) rather than a specific liqueur. That's because the substitute features most of the flavor components of a spritz (bitter, slightly sweet, medium-bodied), which work well paired with just club soda. Quick and easy. "They also make a delicious Amaro Falso," he said, which could be used as a component in a more complex drink.
Sagaria also suggests Lyre's, one of the pioneering and best-reviewed brands in the NA category. He considers it "another fantastic alternative to experiment with." The company has a large portfolio of NA spirits, liqueurs, and wines. Even better, it already offers a canned cocktail called the Amalfi Spritz. That makes it as simple as popping the can and pouring the contents over ice. Alternatively, consider Lyre's Italian Spritz NA amaro with a bottle of Lyre's Classico Generoso NA sparkling wine. These will provide the experience of crafting a refreshing spritz — the company even sells them as a bundle.
Additional tips for the perfect non-alcoholic spritz
In addition to the bitter liqueur, sparkling wine (usually Prosecco) is a vital component in a classic spritz. This adds not only additional sparkle (paired with club soda), but a lemony, off-dry, or slightly sweet note to balance all of the amaro's puckery tartness. There are a wide variety of NA sparkling wine options out there beyond the Classico Generoso mentioned above. Alternatively, consider a lemon-flavored tonic or a dry sparkling apple cider for an alcohol-free version.
Many NA spirits and liqueurs, particularly in flavor-driven categories like gin or mezcal, aren't designed to drink neat. They'll come off a bit watery and won't reflect their core flavor profile (juniper or smoky agave, in this case). The goal is to emulate spirits when mixed in a cocktail. In contrast, many NA aperitifs do a solid job of mimicking their boozy counterparts. Still, don't plan on judging a non-alcoholic liqueur by its neat pour cover.
Finally, remember to treat this like any serious drink. Don't just pour it all into a plastic tumbler and apologize. That is, use a proper wine glass, ice, fresh orange slices, and the best ingredients you can find (or afford). After all, just because your spritz has no alcohol doesn't mean it can't transport you to the Italian coast or your favorite al fresco trattoria.