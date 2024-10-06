2 Expert-Approved Substitutes For Your Non-Alcoholic Spritz

There may be nothing more refreshing than a well-made spritz. The combination of bitter aperitif, sparkling wine, club soda, and citrus has the ideal balance of crispness, bitterness, and off-dry sweetness. While many people favor the Aperol spritz (which you may have been doing wrong all along), there are a bunch of variations and swaps for Aperol out there, including vermouth in place of an aperitif, or even a stronger spirit, like tequila. But what if you're seeking a no- or low-alcohol version? In the old days, that meant settling for cranberry juice and tonic water. Now, there are a ton of alcohol-free and non-alcoholic options on the market, including versions of bitters, amaro, and aperitifs. Perhaps there are so many, you don't even know where to start.

To hone in on some delicious options, Chowhound spoke with Sabato Sagaria, beverage director for chef and owner Marc Forgione's Respect Hospitality. The group handles the highly regarded NYC restaurants Forgione, Trattoria One Fifth, and Peasant, and Sagaria knows a thing or two about spritzes. He's also enthusiastic about zero-alcohol and non-alcoholic substitutes. "There is such a great selection," he said, "that I often find myself trying them at parties." And he suggests two easily found and ordered choices: a St. Agrestis Phony Negroni and Lyre's non-alcoholic spritz.