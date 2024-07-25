A Chef's Argument For The Humble Marinara Sauce

Italian food's wide-reaching appeal is easy to understand. The cuisine focuses on a small selection of ingredients — often less than eight in a single recipe — but emphasizes ingredient quality and a fine-tuned balanced palate. An especially delicious showcase of such humble culinary construction is marinara sauce. While commonly confined to jars in the United States, the fresh rendition is lighter, brighter, and bursting with flavor (though easily ruined with a simple mistake). It's a sauce that comes together quickly but is surprisingly versatile, both delicious on its own and useful as an ingredient in other dishes.

If there's one person to vouch for marinara's many compelling merits, it's Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr. In addition to hosting "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio," he's also the third-generation owner and chef of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri. Answering exclusive questions from Chowhound, he spoke about marinara's importance in the kitchen.

"We use it every day in our restaurant," Chef Mirabile said, adding that marinara "has become very popular because many people are looking for a lighter sauce." As a result, he employs its freshness as the perfect coating for pasta but also incorporates it into vodka and other cream sauces, as well as seafood dishes. It's quite an impressive (not to mention superbly flavorful) range for the underappreciated sauce.

