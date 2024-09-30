It Couldn't Be Easier To Pair Pasta And Wine With Pomodoro Sauce

The spaghetti is made, the garlic bread is in the oven, and the salad is on the table. What's missing? The wine, of course. When it comes to pairing wine with pasta dishes, it is best to select one that complements the pasta sauce rather than the dish in its entirety. For a classic pomodoro sauce — which is made of tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil, and salt — it has never been easier to pair a wine with the savory dish, according to Rosanna Scotto, co-owner of Fresco by Scotto.

Scotto, who operates the New York City Italian restaurant with her daughter Jenna and mother Marion, revealed their tricks for working with pomodoro sauce. "We love to pair pomodoro sauce with spaghetti because its lightness pairs well with the simplicity of the sauce," she tells Chowhound exclusively. The sauce's simple nature makes it easy to pair the dish with a glass of wine — red or white. "Pomodoro sauce is so versatile, you can pair any wine with it," the restaurateur and news anchor notes. That said, next time you are setting up for your big pasta dinner or are dining out at a nice restaurant, you can pick a bottle of wine of your choosing without worrying about the flavors clashing, as long as you go the pomodoro route.

