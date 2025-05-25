Every Cove Probiotic Soda Flavor, Ranked
Cove Probiotic Soda is not your average pop. It's part of a bigger movement of wellness-forward brands like Poppi and Olipop shaking up the soft drink aisle. Even Coca-Cola has added competition to prebiotic soda game with its new drink line. As health-conscious consumers move away from sugar-laden colas toward sodas with digestive benefits, there has been a surge of "better for you" soda alternatives flooding the market.
Founded by two brothers from Nova Scotia, this sleek Gen Z aesthetic soda is proudly Canadian. Each can is naturally carbonated, colored with real ingredients like purple carrot juice and turmeric, and packed with 1 billion CFUs of probiotics. It's fun, fizzy, and refreshingly modern.
While other wellness sodas use stevia, cane sugar, or agave as sweeteners, Cove leans fully into the zero-calorie zone with natural erythritol and stevia. The result is a less syrupy drink with a sharper aftertaste. Erythritol has a cool, minty edge, while stevia brings in a lingering sweetness that can tip into licorice territory if overused. Together, they give Cove its signature profile, but not without some divisiveness.
I tried all nine flavors in a taste test. Since Cove is more similar to diet sodas than its full-sugar counterparts, I enlisted my Diet Coke–devoted spouse as a second opinion. For "scientific" integrity, we sampled each flavor chilled and in Glencairn glasses (whiskey habits are hard to shake!). A deep dive into my methodology is summarized at the end, but I ranked each of soda based on sweetness, how closely the taste resembles the name, lack of medicinal after-taste, and overall flavor.
9. Dr. Cove
Dr. Cove is a riff on Dr. Pepper that unfortunately didn't land. This was the most anticipated flavor in the lineup, but it was also the biggest letdown. Cove's take on Dr. Pepper's mysterious 23 flavors is packed with spice notes like clove, cinnamon, and cherry, but its addition of erythritol and stevia surprisingly didn't bring the drink together well.
There was a minty medicinal finish that lingered longer than it should at the end. Instead of hitting that delicious, juicy, spiced vibe Dr. Pepper fans crave, it leans flat and oddly bitter. The most unappealing part was the aftertaste. While it pales in comparison to real Dr. Pepper, it's more on par with Diet Dr. Pepper or Dr. Pepper Zero, which are among some of the most popular diet sodas.
8. Orange
Orange is a tricky flavor to nail when you're not working with real sugar. The first impression, though, is promising: Its aroma is spot-on, evoking the unmistakable scent of popular orange soda.
The first sip delivers a nice hit of orange zest, slightly tangy and vibrant, but that brightness fades almost instantly. What follows is a flat, stevia-heavy finish that lingers on the tongue in a way that distracts from the citrus. The juiciness you'd expect from a true orange soda just isn't there, and without that round, tangy base, the flavor feels incomplete. The artificial sweetness of the erythritol-stevia combo becomes more noticeable as you keep sipping, which only emphasizes what's missing.
It's not offensive or undrinkable, but it lacks the boldness and balance that makes a flavored soda stand out. In a lineup where several flavors surprised us, Orange unfortunately faded into the background. We expected it to rank higher, but it ended up being the least memorable of the bunch.
7. Grape
Cove's Grape soda (or "raisin" in French, as written on the can) lands squarely in the fun category. It's purple thanks to natural coloring, but don't let the nostalgic hue fool you; this is not the sugar-bomb grape soda of childhood lunchboxes. While it does nod to grape candy and popsicles with its juicy, slightly artificial start, it quickly rounds into something more refined. Compared to the other flavors we tried, this one was definitely on the sweeter side with less acid. This flavor had a less noticeable bitter aftertaste from the stevia that was unenjoyable in the other flavors. For those that don't enjoy the taste of diet sodas, this flavor is probably the least diet-like of the lineup.
What's impressive is that it captures the mood of classic grape soda without the syrupy weight. There's a lightness here, along with a mild acidity that keeps it refreshing. Think sparkling Concord grape juice with a modern, gut-healthy twist. It may not have the complexity of Cove's citrus-based offerings, but it serves its purpose well: It's cheerful, playful, and undeniably crushable. Best enjoyed ice-cold as a sweet afternoon pick-me-up.
6. Grapefruit
Cove Grapefruit leans into the bitter-sour edge of real grapefruit rather than playing it safe with sugary citrus. The result is crisp, zesty, and refreshingly dry. The smell hits first with a blast of pith and citrus oil, and the sip follows with tart grapefruit flesh and a whisper of rind bitterness that feels intentional and refreshing. Among the lineup, it was one of the least sweet flavors, which was what we enjoyed.
Unlike sweeter sodas, Grapefruit carries a subtle herbal quality that adds complexity without crowding the fruit. It finishes clean, with a delicate stevia lift that doesn't overshadow the natural tartness. This is one of the least sweet flavors in the lineup, which is part of its appeal. It feels more like a fancy grapefruit spritz than a soda alternative, and it would easily hold its own as a non-alcoholic apéritif.
This is the kind of soda you sip slowly. It's bright, invigorating, and perfect for hot days or cocktail hour sans booze. For anyone who loves dry sparkling drinks with personality, Grapefruit is a must-try.
5. Raspberry
Cove's raspberry flavor was a surprise to us because it actually tastes like raspberry — not the exaggerated candy version or an artificial extract, but the gentle, tart-sweet complexity of the actual berry. There's a brightness up front that feels true to the fruit, followed by a soft, floral undertone that rounds it out without veering into perfume territory.
The carbonation is smooth and subtle, giving the flavor space to breathe. It's not aggressive, and that works in its favor because the flavor builds as you sip without getting too tart. Its refreshing, clean finish makes it ideal for sipping on throughout the day. The stevia and erythritol are present but well-integrated and far less noticeable than in some of the other flavors.
While it may not be as flashy as Lemon Lime or as nostalgic as Classic Cola, which are discussed later on, Raspberry stands out for its authenticity. It's a flavor that feels thoughtful and grown-up. If you're someone who loves real fruit flavor and prefers their fizz on the elegant side, this might be the one you come back to again and again.
4. Cherry
Cherry is the flavor that had me the most cautious going in. Without vanilla, cherry soda has a tendency to taste like cough syrup. But Cove's version surprised me in the best way. It's juicy, bright, and far less medicinal than expected.
The first sip brings a ripe cherry flavor — more like fresh black cherries than artificial cherry candy. There's a slight tartness that balances the sweetness, and the carbonation adds a crisp edge that keeps it from feeling heavy. It lands somewhere between cherry sparkling water and a toned-down Cherry Coke but with a much cleaner finish.
What really works here is the restraint. Cove doesn't try to overwhelm you with flavor intensity, which makes this more sippable. It would pair well with salty snacks or a turkey sandwich, as the tart fruitiness cuts through saltiness nicely. For these reasons, Cherry lands comfortably in the top half of the lineup. It's refreshing and tart while still tasting like a natural cherry soda rather than a low-calorie wellness product.
3. Cream Soda
Cream Soda was my all-time favorite as a kid, and Cove's version taps right into that nostalgia. For the skeptics: Cream soda is more than just vanilla-flavored root beer. Made with real vanilla extract, this one opens with a soft, creamy wave of vanilla that feels indulgent without being overly sweet. It hits that rare sweet spot between childhood comfort and a more refined, grown-up treat. The flavor is smoother and more rounded than expected, with caramel-like notes and just enough fizz to keep it light. The natural golden color adds visual appeal, and the mouthfeel is velvety without feeling heavy. What makes this one stand out is the subtlety; it gives you all the dessert-like warmth of a classic cream soda. It's perfect on its own but also pairs well with a scoop of ice cream if you're feeling indulgent.
For fans of vintage soda shop flavors or anyone looking for a treat that feels a little luxurious, Cream Soda is a standout. It's one of the more balanced flavors in the lineup and a great example of how a soda can be sweet, satisfying, and probiotic-forward all at once.
2. Lemon Lime
Lemon Lime is a clear standout in the Cove lineup. It captures the crisp, citrusy energy of a classic lemon-lime soda but adds a level of freshness that feels elevated. The lemon hits first with a sharp, bright tang, quickly followed by the zesty lime. It's refreshing and balanced, with just enough acidity to wake up your palate.
According to my spouse, it tastes like a cleaner version of Fresca rather than a Sprite. It's made with real citrus essence, gently sweetened, and lightly carbonated. The overall flavor is smooth from start to finish. It's also incredibly versatile. You could drink it with lunch, post-workout, or even as a mocktail base. Whether you're a soda-lover trying to cut back on sugar or a hydrating sparkling water-drinker looking for a little more oomph, this is the probiotic soda you'll reach for on repeat.
1. Classic Cola
Classic Cola is Cove's most impressive tribute to traditional soda culture. It has all the warm, spiced familiarity of a classic cola without the syrupy heaviness or whopping 39 grams of sugar. The flavor profile leans into citrus peel, vanilla, and gentle baking spice, with subtle herbal notes that echo old-fashioned cola syrups. It is layered, aromatic, and remarkably balanced.
What sets it apart is how well it navigates sweetness. The erythritol and stevia blend feels smoother here than in other flavors, rounding the edges without overpowering the spice or masking the complexity. It obviously isn't exactly like a Coke or Pepsi, but according to my spouse, it's better (and less gritty) than a Diet Coke. Serve it cold, pour it over ice, or even pair it with some affordable bourbon if you're adventurous!
Methodology
To fairly rank all nine flavors of Cove Probiotic Soda, I used a simple but structured tasting framework focused on four key factors: sweetness, name accuracy, aftertaste, and overall flavor. Since these sodas are sweetened with erythritol and stevia — both of which can create polarizing reactions — I paid close attention to how the sweetness landed. Was it balanced or overwhelming? Did the stevia linger too long or come off bitter?
Next, I evaluated how well each soda matched its name. If something is called "Classic Cola," I expected it to taste like cola, not vague sugar cane or artificial vanilla. This category helped distinguish flavors that delivered on their promise from those that felt confusing or off-brand. The third factor was the aftertaste. Erythritol, in particular, can leave a cooling sensation or a slightly medicinal finish. Any flavor with a clean finish scored higher, while those that left a chalky or overly stevia-forward impression dropped down the ranks.
Finally, I considered the overall flavor experience. Was it something I'd reach for again, or did it feel like a one-and-done novelty? Using Glencairn glasses and sipping each slowly, I compiled notes and compared reactions with my co-taster to arrive at a final ranking that balanced taste, authenticity, and drinkability.