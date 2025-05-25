Every Cove Probiotic Soda Flavor, Ranked

Cove Probiotic Soda is not your average pop. It's part of a bigger movement of wellness-forward brands like Poppi and Olipop shaking up the soft drink aisle. Even Coca-Cola has added competition to prebiotic soda game with its new drink line. As health-conscious consumers move away from sugar-laden colas toward sodas with digestive benefits, there has been a surge of "better for you" soda alternatives flooding the market.

Founded by two brothers from Nova Scotia, this sleek Gen Z aesthetic soda is proudly Canadian. Each can is naturally carbonated, colored with real ingredients like purple carrot juice and turmeric, and packed with 1 billion CFUs of probiotics. It's fun, fizzy, and refreshingly modern.

While other wellness sodas use stevia, cane sugar, or agave as sweeteners, Cove leans fully into the zero-calorie zone with natural erythritol and stevia. The result is a less syrupy drink with a sharper aftertaste. Erythritol has a cool, minty edge, while stevia brings in a lingering sweetness that can tip into licorice territory if overused. Together, they give Cove its signature profile, but not without some divisiveness.

I tried all nine flavors in a taste test. Since Cove is more similar to diet sodas than its full-sugar counterparts, I enlisted my Diet Coke–devoted spouse as a second opinion. For "scientific" integrity, we sampled each flavor chilled and in Glencairn glasses (whiskey habits are hard to shake!). A deep dive into my methodology is summarized at the end, but I ranked each of soda based on sweetness, how closely the taste resembles the name, lack of medicinal after-taste, and overall flavor.