It's Time To Start Brewing Homemade Soda In The Comfort Of Your Kitchen

Soda is a bubbly treat at any time, an effervescent escape from whatever the day is throwing your way. It's quick and convenient to pop open your favorite can of soda, and these days, there are plenty of varieties to choose from, including prebiotic sodas that have been popping up everywhere. Unfortunately, store-bought sodas tend to be very sugary, with diet sodas even proving to be detrimental to consumer health. While you could turn to healthy alternatives of canned sodas for a convenient and refreshing sip, making your own at home allows you to really control what's going into your body.

When you brew homemade soda, you get to control the amount of sugar that goes into each ounce, as well as whether you use additives like dyes, artificial sweeteners, and flavorings. Once you understand the process of crafting your own soft drink, you can make your own soda for a lot cheaper than you can buy it at the store. It takes 24 to 48 hours to make a batch of homemade soda, depending on the temperature and humidity levels of the storage area, and it'll last about two weeks in the fridge. That is if you don't drink all of it within a few days, of course.