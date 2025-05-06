Don't Knock This Veggie-Flavored Soda Until You Try It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cucumbers and soda sounds like a curious pairing, doesn't it? Well, Mr. Q Cumber soda, made by Global Beverage Enterprises in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is actually an award-winning drink. Following its release in 2009, the cucumber-flavored sparkling beverage was named Best New Carbonated Soft Drink in America for 2010 by Beverage World Magazine. More than a decade and a half later, people are still loving Mr. Q Cumber.

If you're not convinced, the reactions online might persuade you to try this unique soda. Internet reviewers have given the drink high ratings, lauding its light, crisp, and refreshing taste. Many have noted its intense cucumber aroma and flavor, as well as its sweetness, emphasizing that it's very clearly a soft drink and not just sparkling water. Even self-proclaimed cucumber haters have said that they still really enjoyed the bubbly beverage. While some people have mentioned the product's distinct vegetable taste, if you didn't know, cucumbers are actually fruits. So, Mr. Q Cumber isn't all that different from any other fruit-flavored soda on the market.

Coming in a light green bottle, it's made with natural ingredients, namely cane sugar and cucumber extract. The brand doesn't use any artificial colors, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup, making it a great alternative to many larger brands. While Mr. Q Cumber is easily enjoyed on its own, its flavor profile naturally makes it a convenient, versatile mixer.