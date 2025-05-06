Don't Knock This Veggie-Flavored Soda Until You Try It
Cucumbers and soda sounds like a curious pairing, doesn't it? Well, Mr. Q Cumber soda, made by Global Beverage Enterprises in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is actually an award-winning drink. Following its release in 2009, the cucumber-flavored sparkling beverage was named Best New Carbonated Soft Drink in America for 2010 by Beverage World Magazine. More than a decade and a half later, people are still loving Mr. Q Cumber.
If you're not convinced, the reactions online might persuade you to try this unique soda. Internet reviewers have given the drink high ratings, lauding its light, crisp, and refreshing taste. Many have noted its intense cucumber aroma and flavor, as well as its sweetness, emphasizing that it's very clearly a soft drink and not just sparkling water. Even self-proclaimed cucumber haters have said that they still really enjoyed the bubbly beverage. While some people have mentioned the product's distinct vegetable taste, if you didn't know, cucumbers are actually fruits. So, Mr. Q Cumber isn't all that different from any other fruit-flavored soda on the market.
Coming in a light green bottle, it's made with natural ingredients, namely cane sugar and cucumber extract. The brand doesn't use any artificial colors, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup, making it a great alternative to many larger brands. While Mr. Q Cumber is easily enjoyed on its own, its flavor profile naturally makes it a convenient, versatile mixer.
What to pair with Mr. Q Cumber and where to buy it
If you've been searching for a new go-to summer cocktail (or mocktail) and favor the taste of cucumbers, you might try using Mr. Q as a mixer. It's a natural pairing for spirits like vodka, gin, and tequila. For a deliciously nuanced non-alcoholic drink, you could pour it over ice and add complementary ingredients like lime, mint, or rosemary. Consider variations of a classic gin cocktail like the gimlet or a summer collins with lemonade. Another option is to combine the soda with gin, elderflower liqueur, and lemon juice. Garnish your drink with a fresh cucumber to enhance the flavor.
In terms of food pairings, you could sip on Mr. Q alongside a myriad of meals, from a chicken salad sandwich to a crunchy cucumber salad or a light pasta dish like Ina Garten's weeknight favorite broccoli and bowtie pasta. The fresh flavor will likely go nicely with many veggie-focused recipes containing ingredients like cherry tomatoes, another natural cucumber pal.
So, where can you pick up a bottle? According to Mr. Q Cucumber, the soda, which appears to be sold in both 7-ounce and 12-ounce bottles, is sold at Total Wine & More and The Fresh Market. It can also be found at smaller specialty markets and liquor stores across the United States. Should you end up loving it, you can even grab a Mr. Q Cumber bulk 24-pack for the whole family from major retailers like Walmart and Target.