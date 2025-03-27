Why You Shouldn't Grab A Soda To Save You From The Heat Of Spicy Foods

Spicy food is a hot matter of preference. The sensation from spicy food can range anywhere from tingly to painful. Peppers are the ingredient creating that sensation in your food through a lipid called capsaicin. Everyone's taste receptors perceive this lipid differently — someone covered head to toe in tattoos might draw the line at medium salsa while a child might look forward to some Sichuan hotpot for dinner — though it is possible to increase your spice tolerance over time.

Wherever you land on the spice spectrum, you should know how to save your tongue should you encounter food with too much kick. Our first instinct to cool our tongues is by drinking something, but some beverages harm more than help. In this case, soda is a terrible way to quench the burn of spicy food because, like water and alcohol, it causes the capsaicin to cling to the oral pain receptors, intensifying the discomfort.