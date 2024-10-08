Italian Ice Is The Easy Shortcut For A Game-Changing Frozen Margarita

If you've ever uttered the phrase, "I need a margarita," you know that waiting is probably not a desirable option. But if you find that your bar is fresh out of the necessary ingredients for your perfect margarita recipe, there's a quick, easy, and totally delightful tip to make a fast and satisfying frozen version that relies on only two elements: tequila and Italian ice.

To make a pitcher, you need about three Italian ice cups (these come in 6-ounce servings). If you're in a hurry, you can speed up the thawing process a bit by running the bottom of the containers under warm water for a few seconds — just be cautious not to overdo it and melt it completely. From there, pop these treats into your blender, add three-quarters of a cup of your favorite tequila, and give it a buzz on high until you have your ice fully blended. You may need to pause throughout to give it a shake if any stubborn icy bits get stuck, but it shouldn't take more than a minute or so before you're sipping away.