Italian Ice Is The Easy Shortcut For A Game-Changing Frozen Margarita
If you've ever uttered the phrase, "I need a margarita," you know that waiting is probably not a desirable option. But if you find that your bar is fresh out of the necessary ingredients for your perfect margarita recipe, there's a quick, easy, and totally delightful tip to make a fast and satisfying frozen version that relies on only two elements: tequila and Italian ice.
To make a pitcher, you need about three Italian ice cups (these come in 6-ounce servings). If you're in a hurry, you can speed up the thawing process a bit by running the bottom of the containers under warm water for a few seconds — just be cautious not to overdo it and melt it completely. From there, pop these treats into your blender, add three-quarters of a cup of your favorite tequila, and give it a buzz on high until you have your ice fully blended. You may need to pause throughout to give it a shake if any stubborn icy bits get stuck, but it shouldn't take more than a minute or so before you're sipping away.
Personalizing your Italian ice marg
This iconic treat may not be in your usual list of best mixers for tequila, but making these Italian ice margs is a snap — not to mention a total joy, given their classic nostalgia-meets-adult-leisure vibe. And you can easily customize this creation just by selecting different versions of Italian ice.
While lemon mimics the citrus character of a sweet-and-sour mix and the orange triple sec of a classic recipe, fruity variations like watermelon, strawberry, cherry, and even blue raspberry offer ways to infuse fun alternative flavors into your cocktail. Whiz in a de-stemmed and seeded jalapeño for a little kick. You can also switch up your spirits. If you're familiar with the difference between tequila and mezcal, you might opt to use the latter, as the smoky quality can be a nice balancer for the sweetness of your ice selection.
When it comes time to serve, garnish with fresh herbs like mint or basil and a wedge of lime or orange — you can even salt the rim or opt for a sugar rim. But no matter how you spin your version, this playful shortcut with surely scratch that margarita itch.