The 15 Best Swim-Up Bars In The US
Looking for a fun spot for the summer? No need for an international trip — these American swim-up bars let you get your drinks without even getting out of the pool. There are spots across numerous states, ranging from warm weather destinations to cooler locales. Many have a 21+ age requirement, like other bars, but a few cater to families with kids. You'll have to show ID to partake in the stronger stuff, but even younger swimmers can sip on the perfect mocktail or soda while lounging in the pool.
You can find plenty of swim-up bars located in resorts and hotels. This isn't surprising, since vacation is the perfect time to spend your days cooling off in the pool with a beverage in hand. Some are only available for overnight guests, although a few offer day passes as well. If you really want to splurge, reserve a nearby cabana so that you can lie in the shade when you're done in the pool. All with refills right at hand, of course.
Pool Side Bar & Grill: North Myrtle Beach, SC
You can get a cocktail or lunch at the Pool Side Bar & Grill, a swim-up bar at North Beach Resort and Villas in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The entire pool complex is Caribbean-themed, so it's easy to relax with a tropical cocktail while listening to the soothing sounds of beachy music. There are also all of the essentials you'd expect from a fully-stocked bar, so you can go with a classic Old Fashioned or gin and tonic instead. Enjoy your drink at the bar, or paddle back to one of the in-pool tables with submerged seats to set up shop. If you really want to dry off, you can also take your drink to the poolside seating areas and loungers.
The bar opens at 10 a.m. each day for resort guests. You have to pay for your beverage or snack order, but swimming in the pool to check things out is free. This bar is seasonal, so don't expect it to be open during the winter months. Of course, a big part of Myrtle Beach shuts down when the weather gets cooler, and if you're visiting during the off season, it's a good chance to try the spa, steakhouse, or pizza restaurant, all located inside at the resort.
(855) 904-4858
719 North Myrtle Beach Blvd, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Salty Rim Bar & Grill: South Padre Island, TX
Head to South Padre Island, Texas, to hit up this hot spot at Margaritaville Beach Resort. The Salty Rim Bar & Grill has all of the laid-back charm that you'd expect from a bar dreamed up and designed by the Margaritaville restaurant crew. South Padre Island has a very laid-back feel, so ordering a tropical drink while in the pool fits right in.
There is an extensive list of margaritas, as well as other rum-based drinks, frozen cocktails, and beer on tap. Food tends to be pretty light, such as street tacos, pizza, and appetizers. Salty Rim is one of the few swim-up bars that caters to kids as well. The bar and grill has a designated kids' menu for children age 12 and under, including favorites like hot dogs and cheeseburgers.
You can swim right up to order your marg, or enjoy it at the outdoor lounge. The bar is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with an extra hour in the evenings on weekends.
(956) 761-6551
310 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597
The Cove: Galveston, TX
Grab a cocktail poolside or enjoy it in one of the private cabanas at The Cove. This spot is part of the San Luis Resort in Galveston, which also has plenty of other restaurants and amenities. If you want to spend your vacation somewhere where the swim-up bar is only part of the fun, this is a fantastic spot.
The Cove has loungers, daybeds, and private cabanas as well as plenty of submerged seating in the pool. If you go with a luxury cabana, you get a complimentary bottle of champagne and a fruit bowl, as well as a concierge to bring you all of the cocktails that you want. If you prefer to just use one of the regular loungers, you can swim right up to the bar yourself for any needed refills. You can also sit by a fire pit with your cocktail when you want to warm up.
You have to stay at the resort as an overnight guest in order to have access to the pool. But it's open until 2 a.m. on weekends, perfect for late-night dips, drinks, and time by the fire pit.
(800) 392-5937
5222 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77551
Paradise Pool: Phoenix, AZ
The Paradise Pool at the Arizona Biltmore includes a swim-up bar and an epic waterslide. While there are plenty of adults-only drinks like frozen cocktails, creative margaritas, and an extensive wine selection, this is a family-friendly option that also caters to kids. Food options include sandwiches, salads, nibbles, and a lengthy kids' menu. The star attraction for young swimmers might be the triple water slide, though. If you want to relax in the pool with a drink in hand while your kids have the time of their lives, Paradise Pool is the spot.
This resort also offers day passes and cabana rentals even to guests not staying overnight on the property. If you're local to Phoenix, you can pop by with the fam to escape the desert heat. If you're staying elsewhere in the area, you can still get a pass to check things out at the Arizona Biltmore. The downside is that most of the amenities, including the bar, kitchen, and waterslide, are only open until 4 p.m. This is more of an afternoon spot than somewhere to head for late-night drinks.
Paradise Pool at the Arizona Biltmore
(602) 632-0867
2400 E. Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mixx Swim-Up Pool Bar: Myrtle Beach, SC
Another Myrtle Beach must-visit for those who appreciate a fun swim-up bar is Mixx at Hotel BLUE. It has a good selection of tropical cocktails on the menu, but also includes some non-alcoholic drinks. The submerged barstools let you sip on your cocktail without ever getting out of the water. If you prefer, you can take it over to other areas of the pool, including the hot tub, or get out and enjoy your drink on one of the poolside loungers. Mixx is only open seasonally, so double-check the status if you're visiting outside of peak summer season.
Signature cocktails include tropical flavors like key lime and pineapple. You can also get a bucket of Voodoo Juice, a rum-based drink with three different tropical juices. Hotel visitors should also be sure to stop by the Captain's Quarters, a family-friendly water park.
(800) 290-2620
705 S Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Stadium Swim: Las Vegas, NV
Sports fans will love a visit to Stadium Swim in Las Vegas. This swim-up bar is located at Circa Resort and Casino, so there are plenty of fun things to do when you stay at the resort. There are three levels and a grand total of six pools — all with views of the big screen.
Not only can you enjoy a refreshing drink at the swim-up pool bar, you'll also get a chance to catch a game on a massive screen. The screen is 40 feet tall and typically has multiple games broadcasting at once, so everyone can follow their favorite team. Admission is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., but make sure that you reserve your space. General admission starts at $40, or you can go big with pool couches, private booths, and suites. These exclusive spots come with a minimum spend amount.
(833) 247-2258
8 Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89101
Go Pool: Las Vegas, NV
Heading to Vegas? A stop by the Flamingo and the Go Pool is a must if you like poolside cocktails. There are 30 seats at this adults-only swim-up bar. Fortunately for families, there is an adjoining all-ages pool on the property. But to get a drink without getting out of the water, you'll have to go by Go. It definitely has more of a classic Vegas party vibe, with DJs, in-water daybeds, and plenty of cocktails flowing.
The pool is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and it's best to make a reservation in advance. You can also snag a spot at one of the daybeds or cabanas for an extra fee. The lounge chairs are first-come, first-served and can get crowded during peak season. The entire complex covers 1.5 acres, perfect for getting your time in the sun. With the swim-up bar, you don't even need to dry off to stay hydrated.
(702) 733-3111
3555 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Margarita's at Wild WaterDome: Wisconsin Dells, WI
The Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells has a family-friendly swim-up bar that serves cocktails and non-alcoholic options inside its indoor water park. Margarita's Bar at Wild WaterDome is only open for guests age 21 and older, but the nearby pools are accessible for the whole family. If you have older kids who can be on their own, they can explore the rest of the water park while you sip on a cocktail.
The bar has strong tropical vibes, with bright colors and themed cocktails. The entire pool section is around 1,400 square feet and is just for bar patrons. If you need a spot for the family to lounge, rent one of the nearby cabanas, which come with included concierge service for drink refills. Most swim-up bars are outdoors and only open seasonally. But because it's inside, Wild WaterDome is open year-round. This is perfect for those who still want a tropical escape even in the dead of winter.
(800) 867-9453
511 E Adams, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
Sabino's Pool Bar & Grill: Tucson, AZ
Sabino's Pool Bar and Grill has drinks and food, perfect for grabbing a late lunch with a cocktail. It's located at The Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa in Tucson, Arizona. This is part of the Marriott family, so you may even be able to use member points to help with the cost of your stay. The bar menu includes burgers, salads, and sandwiches, all available poolside. An awning protects patrons from the overhead Arizona sun while the cool pool keeps everyone from getting too hot. There are submerged stools at the bar as well as spots to set your cocktail down.
After you get a drink at the pool bar, take a dip in the mineral pool or go down the waterslide. You can also relax on one of the loungers under an umbrella. Everything is pretty close by, so you can start in the pool, swim up to the bar, take a ride down the waterslide, and end up back in your room without much effort. The resort also has a Kids' Club to keep the younger guests entertained — allowing parents to have a bit of kid-free time on vacation. Overall, the amenities, plus the easy-to-navigate property, are a great way to relax and keep things easy.
The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa
(520) 742-6000
3800 East Sunrise Drive, Tucson, AZ 85718
Backwater Jack's: Osage Beach, MO
Backwater Jack's provides plenty of fun at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. It's right on the lake, with boat parking at its docks as well as street parking for visitors arriving by land. While most swim-up bars are attached to resorts or hotels, the pool at Backwater Jack's is the main attraction. The restaurant menu is also a bit more extensive than most, with plenty of salads, sandwiches, burgers, and entrees. You can even order from a full kids' menu or lineup of desserts.
There are some age restrictions depending on the time of day. Before 4 p.m., kids ages 10 and older can swim in the pool and order food and nonalcoholic beverages. Once 4 p.m. rolls around, however, the entire area is adults-only. Kids can dine in the sushi restaurant at any time, which adjoins the pool area, but they can't swim after the cut-off time.
There are convenient tables for you to set your drink on in the pool as well as a swim-up bar. In-pool loungers and shaded seating on the pool deck provide plenty of options. Backwater Jack's has added vacation rentals to the property, so you can look into staying nearby if you need a spot to rest your head while at the lake.
(573) 348-6639
4341 Beach Drive, Osage Beach, MO 65065
Mud Hut Swim-Up Bar: Sandusky, OH
The Mud Hut Swim-Up Bar is one of the few indoor swim-up bars out there. There are plenty of tropical cocktails and beer on tap, but you have to be 21 or older to stop by. The entire Kalahari water park, which covers 173,000 square feet, is indoors and has everything from water slides to a surf area. Mud Hut is located near the edge of the park, so you won't be overrun with kids hollering and having fun. If you're there with the family, don't worry. There are all-ages dining spots to stop by as well.
The heated pool is especially helpful in colder months. You don't have to deal with the frigid winter weather outside when the pool is warm and you're sipping on a frozen drink with a fruit garnish. You can stay at the resort or get a day pass if you just want to spend a few hours at the park. This allows access to both the indoor and outdoor water parks. If you're local to the Sandusky, Ohio area and want to visit often, a season pass might be the best bet.
(877) 525-2427
7000 Kalahari Drive, Sandusky, OH 44870
Harrah's Resort Southern California: Funner, CA
At Harrah's Resort in Funner, California, the swim-up bar caters to adult guests of legal drinking age. There are three hot tubs as well as the actual pool, and you can even lounge, cocktail in hand, by a waterfall. If you want a spot to dry off without putting down your drink, rent one of the cabanas. For those who prefer to spend all of their time in the water, one of the submerged loungers is the perfect spot to relax. There are also poolside loungers under giant umbrellas for shade, offering easy access to the pool and a comfortable spot to spend the afternoon.
You can get a day pass to enjoy the swim-up bar and pool area, or stop by as an overnight guest of the resort. Palm trees and a grass-roof hut complete the look, giving tropical vacation vibes.
Harrah's Resort Southern California
(760) 751-3100
777 Harrah's Rincon Way, Funner, CA 92082
Paxton Grotto Swim-Up Bar: Pocono Manor, PA
Snap a pic and enjoy a cocktail at the Paxton Grotto swim-up pool bar. This is also located at a Kalahari Resort, this time in Pennsylvania. If you want to explore the lush green surrounds of the Poconos, but still want to save some time for the indoor waterpark, this is the perfect spot.
There are submerged seats near small tables in the water as well as spots at the bar. What makes this spot unique is the grotto-style decor that makes you feel like you're enjoying a drink while swimming in a cave pool. The luminous lighting certainly helps, and the fact that it's only for adults ages 21 and older keeps things more tranquil than other areas of the water park. It's part of the indoor waterpark, which offers day passes as well as rooms for overnight guests.
(877) 525-2427
250 Kalahari Boulevard, Pocono Manor, PA 18349
Dr. Mai Tai's: Kapolei, HI
It's hard to go wrong with a swim-up bar on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. Dr. Mai Tai's puts a unique spin on the idea and offers patrons a "prescription" in the form of a cocktail. Located next to the serene infinity pool at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu, this swim-up bar has plenty of rum-based cocktails to bring a bit of tropical flavor to your palate. Breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean just beyond the pool and bar put this option over the top.
There are plenty of other restaurants on the Four Seasons property as well. Hours at Dr. Mai Tai's are somewhat limited — you can only get a drink between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. If you want something a little bit more substantial, go by the poolside La Hiki Kitchen. You have to get out of the water to order, eat, and drink, but the menu is quite a bit longer, and they're open for breakfast and a famous Sunday brunch.
(808) 679-3347
92-1001 Olani Street, Kapolei, HI 96707
Fortuna Pool: Las Vegas, NV
The tables at the Fortuna pool are actually swim-up blackjack tables, so you have to place some bets to drink in the pool here. But you can get a complimentary cocktail when you play. Bold columns surround the five blackjack tables, where you can try your luck while sipping on a tropical drink.
This pool is located at the iconic Caesar's Palace, so everything from the decor to the architecture gives nods to Greek mythology. There are seven pools, one of which is Fortuna, and plenty of cabanas, poolside loungers, and daybeds, which you can rent by the full or half day. Admission gets you access to most of the pools, although a few are only available at the VIP levels. For food, stop by the buffet, which is pricey but also one of the best in Vegas.
(866) 227-5938
3570 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109