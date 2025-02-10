The Worst Mistake You Can Make With Mocktails

As cocktail trends continue to soar, mixologists are transforming non-alcoholic drinks from simple, sugary concoctions into sophisticated, flavorful beverages called mocktails. However, many at-home drink-makers make one common mistake: Over-dilution, often from too much ice or shaking or stirring the iced mocktail too aggressively. It may seem like a minor misstep, but in mocktail preparation it can make the difference between a refreshing, complex drink and a bland, watery disappointment.

In cocktails, alcohol often acts as a solvent to extract the essence of botanicals, spices, and fruits and deliver complexity. Taking out alcohol makes the non-alcoholic alternative more delicate, requiring a gentler touch. Shaking or stirring it too hard breaks up and melts the ice, and the water mutes the mocktail's flavors. Without the alcohol to anchor flavors, even a little extra water from melting ice can wash away the layers of botanicals, teas, and herbs that make a mocktail special.