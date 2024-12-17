8 Clever Ways To Reuse Leftover Coffee Grounds

If you love coffee, you're not alone. We may not know who really drank the first cup of coffee, but today it's a crucial part of many of our lives. According to a report from Balance Coffee, 1 billion people around the world drink coffee every day. This means there may also be a lot of people wondering what to do with their leftover coffee grounds.

Unfortunately, you can't make another pot of coffee with your used coffee grounds — or at least, you shouldn't, since it will turn out bitter and watery-tasting. You also shouldn't just dump your old coffee grounds in your sink, since they can eventually build up and block your pipes. Of course, you can just throw your used coffee grounds in the trash, but it's best to avoid doing this if you can, since waste management experts warn that the huge amount of coffee grounds thrown out each year can contribute to the buildup of methane gas in landfills.

Fortunately, there are lots of ways to reuse old coffee grounds, from removing odors to helping your garden, to elevating some of your favorite foods and treats. Here are eight ways to reuse old coffee grounds that are nearly as satisfying as a hot cup of Joe.