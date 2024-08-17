Underrated Dishes To Eat For Breakfast If You Hate Eggs
Often, eggs become the centerpiece of breakfast. They contain lots of protein and are the ideal building block for a myriad of breakfast dishes, but what if you don't like eggs? Actually, what if you downright hate them or are possibly even allergic? Does that mean your breakfast options have to suffer? Absolutely not! Several delicious breakfast foods have nothing to do with eggs, and many of them are somewhat underrated (at least in some circles).
I detest eggs, I always have. As a result, I've spent my adult life exploring breakfast options that don't include eggs, so I have a pretty good idea of what's out there. Plus, I worked in the food service industry for 20 years, and it gave me countless insights into what people like for breakfast and what often gets overlooked. These two points combined have resulted in the upcoming list of underrated dishes to eat for breakfast if you hate eggs. Keep reading to find out what they are so you never find yourself with a lack of options again. Whether you're an egg-hater yourself or simply want to cater to someone who is, I won't steer you wrong.
Avocado toast
In warmer climates, coastal regions, and areas with a thriving plant-based community, avocado toast has reached legendary status. However, there are lots of other places where it hasn't really taken off. If you don't buy into the craze, I urge you to reconsider. Not only is avocado toast incredibly easy to make but it's versatile, fresh, and delicious. Avocados are pretty good for you, too. They contain protein, a good amount of fiber, and lots of nutrients, and have been linked to several potential health benefits. Best of all, no eggs are required to make avocado toast.
In its base form, avocado toast consists of bread with sliced or mashed avocado on top. It's nothing fancy, but fortunately, that's not where the recipe ends. With a little extra effort and a few more ingredients, avocado toast becomes a drool-worthy dish by any standards.
Small tweaks, like adding coarse salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice go a long way in upgrading avocado toast. In addition, you can also use any number of vegetables, including finely diced radishes, microgreens, or tomatoes, to really turn up the flavor and add texture. Pumpkin and sunflower seeds also make outstanding additions. When done right, avocado toast can be a hearty meal packed with nutrition. What's not to love?
Acai bowl
If you've never had an acai bowl, you are seriously missing out, especially if you love sweet breakfast options. They are layered, cool, and fruity, and eating one is like having dessert for breakfast. Some acai bowls even contain chocolate. Compared to other sweet breakfast dishes, like pancakes and waffles, they are much more nutritious, too. Score! Of course, how healthy an acai bowl actually is depends on what ingredients are included, but acai itself is packed with antioxidants, fiber, and other nutrients. Some even call it a superfood.
For the most part, acai is sold as a frozen puree. Often, it is layered with other fruits and berries, granola, yogurt, nuts, and seeds, but sweet additions like toasted coconut flakes are pretty common as well. You can also find places serving acai bowls with protein boosters like almond and peanut butters mixed in. No matter how you choose to build your bowl, the acai gives your typical parfait-style dish a blast of delicious berry flavor and a refreshing mouthfeel overall.
In coastal and tropical regions, acai bowls seem to be more popular. This is probably because the frozen puree is perfect for helping you stay cool when it's super hot out. Still, acai bowls are so yummy that there's no reason not to enjoy them in every climate (regardless of whether you like eggs or not).
Biscuits and gravy
Biscuits and gravy are a classic breakfast option in the South (where buttermilk biscuits reign supreme). However, thanks to the dish's undeniable appeal, you can find them served in restaurants and home kitchens all over the United States. It surely isn't the most nutritious way to start your day, but it is comfort food at its finest. I mean, who doesn't like buttery biscuits smothered in gooey, savory, richness? Plus, it's pretty easy to make as far as breakfast is concerned. It only has two elements, biscuits and gravy, and there are lots of store-bought options for each so you don't have to make the dish from scratch either (unless you want to).
Traditionally, this dish is made with buttermilk biscuits and sausage cream gravy, but variations on the classic are more than welcome, especially when it comes to the gravy. For example, I've been to several restaurants that offer the dish with vegetarian gravy made with lots of black pepper, mushrooms, and zucchini or carrots. So, it's a bit more versatile than some would expect. Regardless of the gravy you prefer, the biscuits and gravy pairing is a solid breakfast choice for anyone looking to have a hearty meal that doesn't include eggs.
Parfaits
Similar to acai bowls, but without the namesake ingredient or dish, parfaits of all kinds are another ideal breakfast option for anyone who doesn't want or is allergic to eggs. As a whole, parfaits are incredibly versatile so they have the potential to appeal to virtually any preference. You can make them with just about any ingredients you want. After all, the term "parfait" simply refers to layered ingredients in a tall dish or glass. Really, it's the structure that is important.
Breakfast parfaits typically contain ingredients like granola, yogurt, and fruit. However, some potentially underrated versions contain chia seeds and rolled oats. Don't let the details weigh you down though. Parfaits are one of the simplest breakfast dishes to create. You don't even have to cook anything unless, of course, you want to try your hand at making homemade granola. Either way, these tasty dishes have mass appeal if you hate eggs. They are great for vegetarians and vegans too — just make sure to pick a yogurt that doesn't contain gelatin.
Breakfast sandwich -- hold the eggs
While breakfast sandwiches aren't underrated per se, they are certainly overlooked when searching for egg-free dishes. In general, breakfast sandwiches are made with egg, cheese, and some kind of meat, like ham, bacon, or sausage. However, if you hate eggs, there's no rule against leaving them off. Sure, you're unlikely to find a restaurant offering breakfast sandwiches without eggs, but that doesn't mean you can't ask for them to be excluded. If you're making breakfast at home, you can obviously make your sandwiches any way you like, and that includes without eggs.
In addition to simply leaving eggs out of a traditional breakfast sandwich recipe, you can also swap them out for potatoes, tomatoes, onions, or avocado to help add some bulk or nutrition. Or, you can also build your breakfast sandwich with English muffins, biscuits, bagels, or croissants, further opening up the possibilities. I mean, a Lox or smoked salmon and cream cheese bagel is, in fact, a breakfast sandwich. As an added bonus, breakfast sandwiches are easily portable, so they are perfect if you're on the go, regardless of the ingredients you pick.
Oatmeal
In restaurants, oatmeal is rarely ordered. Maybe it's because it's incredibly simple to make at home, or maybe it's because people are seeking out something more elaborate when dining out. Either way, it's largely underrated. However, that doesn't make it any less yummy or ideal if you're searching for egg-free breakfast options.
Whipping up a packet of instant oatmeal is beyond easy and it only takes a minute or so. However, if you put in a little extra time and effort, oatmeal becomes much more than a quick and simple fix. Thanks to oatmeal's somewhat neutral taste, you can add all kinds of tasty ingredients to the mix. Anything from fruit to nutmeg or maple syrup takes oatmeal to another level. Apple cinnamon oatmeal is a classic rendition loved by many, and it comes in instant form, but the packets don't measure up to the home-cooked version. If you want, you can even make a batch in the slow cooker so it's ready first thing in the morning. Simply spoon it into a bowl and enjoy.
Breakfast hash aka loaded potatoes
Loaded potatoes are nothing new, at least not during lunch and dinner hours. In the morning, it's a different story though. Often, loaded potatoes are forgotten when considering breakfast options without eggs, but they are actually a fantastic choice. First of all, potatoes are a super common breakfast ingredient, so it's not like you're straying from the ordinary. Second, they can be piled with all different kinds of cheese, veggies, and meats, so you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who couldn't enjoy a hot plate of loaded potatoes for breakfast.
Loaded potatoes, aka breakfast hash, are one of my absolute favorite dishes to order from a breakfast restaurant. They are cheesy, full of veggies, often spicy, and in my opinion, have everything you'd want from a well-rounded breakfast. I prefer it when the dish is made with home fries, but hashbrowns also work as a tasty base. When I make them at home, I pile my home fries with cheddar cheese, avocado, onion, bell pepper, jalapenos, and salsa, but that's just me. You can build them any way you like, minus the eggs of course.
Chilaquiles without the egg
Chilaquiles are another one of those breakfast dishes that typically includes eggs, so they're a bit underrated when it comes to people who dislike them. They shouldn't be though. Arguably, they are just as drool-worthy without an egg on top. In addition, chilaquiles aren't as widely popular as, say, biscuits and gravy, so many people don't even know what they are. Actually, I used to work in a restaurant that served them and I had to tell guests what they were several times a day. If you are one of those people who would have asked, you are in for a treat. If you already know what chilaquiles are, you may be kicking yourself if you never thought of making them without eggs before because they are seriously delicious.
Essentially, chilaquiles are like breakfast nachos. The dish starts with tortilla chips soaked or smothered in a spicy sauce, similar to enchilada sauce. Then, the chips are piled with things like chorizo, chopped bacon, beans, cheese, veggies, avocado, and crema. Traditionally, it gets a fried egg on top too, but with all the other flavors and textures, it truly is not needed. Do yourself a favor and give it a try the next time you see it on a menu. You won't regret it.
Grits
When considering the tastiest egg-free breakfast dishes that are often underrated, Southern comfort food comes in for the win again with grits. Popular in some regions and uncommon in others, grits are made from finely ground corn. When cooked, they form a grainy puree with a noticeable yet subtle taste that makes a wonderful base for a world of sweet and savory ingredients. As a result, they are a prime choice if you want a tasty, warm, filling breakfast dish without eggs.
Similar to oatmeal, grits taste delicious topped with cinnamon, raisins, fruits, maple syrup, and brown sugar. However, they also take wonderfully to savory ingredients like butter, bacon, sausage, and veggies. One of the most popular ways you'll find the dish served in a restaurant is paired with shrimp. Garlicky, spicy, hearty, full of butter, and packed with Cajun flavors, it is a dish to be desired by all, even if they like eggs.
If you're not in the South, I still recommend seeking out shrimp and grits. You could try your hand at making it at home, but when done right, it's a bit labor-intensive. Still, it is worth the effort. Grits are also great for plant-based diets, whether you go the savory or sweet route. I enjoy them with just butter and cheese, but the sky's the limit.
Monte Cristo sandwich
Admittedly, a Monte Cristo sandwich does contain some eggs. So if you are allergic, go ahead and skip ahead. If not, the egg is incorporated in a way that is hard to detect, so don't count it out just yet. In fact, if you're okay with a hint of cooked egg, this might just be your new favorite breakfast sandwich. It's a diner classic and you'll find it made all over the United States, but somehow it hasn't quite caught on like other, more iconic breakfast dishes.
A Monte Cristo is a ham and cheese sandwich that has been taken to extraordinary heights thanks to special preparation and extra attention where the bread is concerned. Unlike a classic ham and cheese, the bread on a Monte Cristo is either dipped in egg or some kind of batter (which typically contains some egg) and then fried, either in a pan or a deep fryer. After cooking, it is dusted with powdered sugar and served with strawberry or raspberry jam for dipping. Combining cheese, ham, powdered sugar, and jam may sound a bit strange the first time you hear about it, but it is anything but. All the flavors come together to bring you a true sweet and savory masterpiece. Plus, the mix of crispy, chewy, gooey textures gives your mouth all the feels.
Smoothies
Ah, smoothies. While they have what could be considered a cult following in some circles, they are widely overlooked by others. I'm not sure why though. I mean, they are incredibly easy to make, can be quite filling with the addition of protein, and when done right, are sweet and delicious.
If you've never made a smoothie before it might seem a bit intimidating because of all the potential ingredients, but it shouldn't be. Honestly, you can throw just about anything you want in your blender and it'll turn out pretty good. I like to pack mine with lots of spinach, frozen fruit, yogurt, water, and sometimes peanut butter, and it always tastes amazing. It may be green, but you can't taste the spinach at all. Even kids who try to avoid eating veggies would like it.
In addition to my favorite smoothie ingredients, things like protein powder, honey, almond butter, acai berry puree, fresh fruit, coconut water, and milk are welcome additions to smoothies. It's hard to go wrong so trust your gut and go for it. Heck, even a piña colada is a smoothie. Maybe save it for a rowdy brunch though, and definitely pair it with something more substantial.
Baked goods
Baked goods are a breakfast classic, especially for people on the go. However, they also make a complete meal if you pair them with a side of fruit or yogurt, or aren't that hungry. Anything from muffins to croissants to scones to cinnamon rolls are winning picks if you hate eggs. Of course, many baked goods have a small amount of eggs whipped into the batter, so they aren't suitable if you are allergic, but if you simply don't like them, you are in the clear. The chances of you tasting the small amount of egg used is virtually impossible, unless you're eating a quiche — Yuck!
Bagels are also a popular, delicious breakfast option. Plus, they are typically quite filling when loaded with things like cream cheese, melted cheese, breakfast meats, and more. Or, if you want something more on the sweet side, there are always homemade Pop-Tarts and baked donuts.
Deluxe waffles and pancakes
Okay, so obviously, pancakes and waffles aren't really underrated. Many people make them at home on a regular basis, even if it just means toasting frozen waffles. Even so, we don't always take the time to make fancy versions with deluxe toppings to match. As a result, yummy pancake and waffle renditions are often overlooked when it comes to thinking up tasty breakfast options that don't feature eggs.
Pancakes and waffles are the perfect canvas for a world of drool-worthy toppings. In addition to fried chicken and waffles, a Southern classic, you can top them with just about any kind of fruit you want, whipped cream, chocolate, granola, mascarpone cheese, peanut butter, jelly ... the list goes on. You can also infuse your waffle and pancake batter with tasty flavors to make gourmet options like lemon ricotta pancakes. Seriously, the possibilities are limitless. In addition to adding flavor, pancakes can be filled and rolled or served like tacos, giving them an eye-catching appeal.