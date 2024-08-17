Often, eggs become the centerpiece of breakfast. They contain lots of protein and are the ideal building block for a myriad of breakfast dishes, but what if you don't like eggs? Actually, what if you downright hate them or are possibly even allergic? Does that mean your breakfast options have to suffer? Absolutely not! Several delicious breakfast foods have nothing to do with eggs, and many of them are somewhat underrated (at least in some circles).

I detest eggs, I always have. As a result, I've spent my adult life exploring breakfast options that don't include eggs, so I have a pretty good idea of what's out there. Plus, I worked in the food service industry for 20 years, and it gave me countless insights into what people like for breakfast and what often gets overlooked. These two points combined have resulted in the upcoming list of underrated dishes to eat for breakfast if you hate eggs. Keep reading to find out what they are so you never find yourself with a lack of options again. Whether you're an egg-hater yourself or simply want to cater to someone who is, I won't steer you wrong.