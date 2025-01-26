Why You Shouldn't Skip Fast Food Restaurants When Traveling Abroad

Food is one of the ways we explore new countries, but it isn't always about the five-star restaurants or street stalls. Although these definitely give you dining experiences unique to a destination, sometimes it's the fast food spots that shouldn't be missed — spots that are as much a part of the cultural landscape of other countries as they are in America, where highways fueled the rise of fast food.

While most countries have their own fast food chains, American favorites such as McDonald's, KFC, and Subway — along with countless others — have locations scattered across the globe. The benefit of visiting them when traveling isn't just about having a taste of something familiar; it's about trying menu items you can't get at home, items unique to their host destinations that let us try the local cuisine in a familiar setting. For example, McDonald's has interesting locations around the world that serve unique items absolutely worth trying: The chain's locations in Greece offer espresso freddo, something that aligns beautifully with Greece's coffee culture, while McDonald's in India has the Veg Surprise Burger since vegetarian food is quite popular there. Similarly, British KFCs offer a variety of rice boxes along with an assortment of sundaes you won't find on U.S. menus.