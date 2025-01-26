Why You Shouldn't Skip Fast Food Restaurants When Traveling Abroad
Food is one of the ways we explore new countries, but it isn't always about the five-star restaurants or street stalls. Although these definitely give you dining experiences unique to a destination, sometimes it's the fast food spots that shouldn't be missed — spots that are as much a part of the cultural landscape of other countries as they are in America, where highways fueled the rise of fast food.
While most countries have their own fast food chains, American favorites such as McDonald's, KFC, and Subway — along with countless others — have locations scattered across the globe. The benefit of visiting them when traveling isn't just about having a taste of something familiar; it's about trying menu items you can't get at home, items unique to their host destinations that let us try the local cuisine in a familiar setting. For example, McDonald's has interesting locations around the world that serve unique items absolutely worth trying: The chain's locations in Greece offer espresso freddo, something that aligns beautifully with Greece's coffee culture, while McDonald's in India has the Veg Surprise Burger since vegetarian food is quite popular there. Similarly, British KFCs offer a variety of rice boxes along with an assortment of sundaes you won't find on U.S. menus.
Unique fast food restaurants in foreign countries
As much fun as trying McDonald's international menu items is, the fast food chains of other countries are well worth a visit to get a feel for daily life in that destination. Kaati Zone, a fast food spot specific to India, is a great place to pick up a quick kaati roll: An authentic street food snack made of Indian flatbreads such as naan and paratha wrapped around a variety of fillings. In Japan, MOS Burger (which stands for Mountain, Ocean, Sun) puts a unique twist on American-style hamburgers with items such as the MOS Rice Burger, which uses two crispy rice patties rather than a bun.
If you are heading to England, be sure to grab a meal at Greggs: A local fast food chain that serves hand-held food items including steak or chicken bakes. These meat-and-gravy-filled pastries are fast food versions of a traditional British dish called pasty, which has its origins in the United Kingdom and typically has various types of meats and vegetables baked inside a flaky pastry crust. Dishes like pasty hold a place in both the history and culinary traditions of a destination. Trying them at a fast food spot not only lets you sample the local food, but also lets you get in and out in a hurry — and on a budget — so you can continue to experience as much as you can of the country you are visiting.