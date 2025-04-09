Black Garlic Is The Umami Powerhouse That Can Save Bland BBQ Sauce

Whether it's homemade or store-bought, you want your BBQ sauce to sing. Because of the sauce's relative complexity, many different flavors can be over- or under-represented in the final mix. In many cases, you can reach for black garlic to salvage your sauce. Black garlic is carefully aged and cured raw garlic. It's commonly described as sweet and sticky (molasses is a frequent comparison) with a deeply savory earthiness.

Like many aged and cured foods, black garlic has an intense, umami punch. This elusive flavor is the answer to a BBQ sauce that tastes "blah." Just a few cloves can pick things up considerably. In our ranking of the best and worst store-bought BBQ sauces, a common misstep among the bottom-tier offerings was an overabundance of vinegary flavors. The rich, savory taste of black garlic is a perfect band-aid for taming the vinegar's bite.

Since black garlic is already slightly softened from its aging process, you can simply stir it into any lackluster BBQ sauce. You will want to mince or pulverize the cloves first, though, to ensure they mix in smoothly and to avoid altering your sauce's texture by overmixing it.