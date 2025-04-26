Black Garlic Ketchup Brings An Umami Punch To Chicken Wings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken wings occupy a permanent position in the festive food category. The plucky game day, trivia night, and all-occasion party staple has transcended simple app or snack food favorite status to become a traditional signal of celebrations. But just because chicken wings are classic doesn't mean you can't make them even more fun with the occasional less expected ingredient switcharoo. And black garlic, which has tons of cooking applications, is just the thing to enliven those wings when it's turned into a condiment and given the ketchup treatment.

Black garlic ketchup is, on paper, exactly what it sounds like. But the marriage of tomatoes, spices, and garlic that has been aged, often for several days or even weeks in climate controlled conditions to achieve its rich, deep hue, yielding texture, and almost sugary yet savory umami kick, doesn't simply taste like the iconic french fry companion has been zhuzhed up with smashed alliums. It's neither as brightly sweet and perky as an everyday red ketchup, nor as pungent as a fresh clove can be. Rather, black garlic ketchup inhabits a kind of mellower middle ground, boasting a flavor profile all its own with evidence of its namesake ingredients, but only if you really think about it. The chicken's relative neutrality, combined with a decadent, crisply golden coat, makes it a particularly suitable canvas for black garlic ketchup's sweetly earthy tanginess.