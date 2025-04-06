Why Black Garlic Ketchup Deserves A Spot In Your Fridge

Mustard, mayo, relish, soy, barbecue, and hot sauces. You've probably got a kitchen full of condiments that are perfect for amping up the flavor of your most loved home-cooked meals or complementing your favorite takeout dishes. Now go ahead and clear one more spot in your fridge, because there's a new sauce on the market that's sure to become a staple in your household: black garlic ketchup.

With its deep, inky color and rich flavor, black garlic ketchup pairs well with practically any savory dish you can whip up. Fermented black garlic gives the condiment a certain complexity that just can't be found in standard tomato ketchup stocked on American grocery store shelves, which is just one chapter in the bizarre evolution of ketchup.

But if the idea of dipping a french fry in a pitch-black sauce gives you pause, do yourself a favor and keep reading. Below is a breakdown of everything you need to know about black garlic ketchup, and exactly why it deserves a spot in your fridge.