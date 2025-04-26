Black Garlic Ketchup Makes The Best Glaze For Meatloaf, Ribs, And More

There is no better feeling than wholeheartedly trusting a condiment to upgrade your meal with even the most subtle of drizzles. If you're a lover of garlic and enjoy a complex and unignorable saucy addition to your dishes, then you might want to save a spot for black garlic ketchup in your fridge. Black garlic ketchup is as plush as it sounds. It is achieved through a process of heating garlic cloves over weeks until they become gooey and blackened. Unlike garlic in its raw form, black garlic is noticeably sweeter as well as less aromatic and pungent. These cloves are mixed with balsamic vinegar, onions, and a host of spices to produce the ketchup form that perks up your tastebuds for the best.

Black garlic ketchup has earned a spot in many kitchens for its versatility and promise of depth. Whether you call on the taste of black garlic for a dressing or glaze, for meat or vegetable dishes, to pack umami in savory dishes, or to add a surprising garlic twist to sweet recipes, you're unlikely to get bored of kitchen experiments. You can use it for a low-effort fancy upgrade on your lunchtime fish and chips of course, but black garlic ketchup can also be turned into a marinade or glaze to transform a basic plate of ribs into your new favorite, slightly luxurious comfort food. The thick, sticky texture of the ketchup makes it an excellent glaze, and its sweet, umami, smoky flavor will add a rich depth to ribs, meat-based dishes, and so much more.