Black Garlic Ketchup Makes The Best Glaze For Meatloaf, Ribs, And More
There is no better feeling than wholeheartedly trusting a condiment to upgrade your meal with even the most subtle of drizzles. If you're a lover of garlic and enjoy a complex and unignorable saucy addition to your dishes, then you might want to save a spot for black garlic ketchup in your fridge. Black garlic ketchup is as plush as it sounds. It is achieved through a process of heating garlic cloves over weeks until they become gooey and blackened. Unlike garlic in its raw form, black garlic is noticeably sweeter as well as less aromatic and pungent. These cloves are mixed with balsamic vinegar, onions, and a host of spices to produce the ketchup form that perks up your tastebuds for the best.
Black garlic ketchup has earned a spot in many kitchens for its versatility and promise of depth. Whether you call on the taste of black garlic for a dressing or glaze, for meat or vegetable dishes, to pack umami in savory dishes, or to add a surprising garlic twist to sweet recipes, you're unlikely to get bored of kitchen experiments. You can use it for a low-effort fancy upgrade on your lunchtime fish and chips of course, but black garlic ketchup can also be turned into a marinade or glaze to transform a basic plate of ribs into your new favorite, slightly luxurious comfort food. The thick, sticky texture of the ketchup makes it an excellent glaze, and its sweet, umami, smoky flavor will add a rich depth to ribs, meat-based dishes, and so much more.
Black garlic ketchup glaze ideas for meat and fish dishes
If you swear by the all-American tradition of a ketchup-lathered meatloaf, then black garlic ketchup might be the upgrade that completely reimagines your family recipe. Similar to tomato ketchup, the black garlic glaze also offers sweetness due to the sugar and tomato puree often included in the mixture. Unlike tomato ketchup though, this garlicky glaze swaps the reddish hue for an inky black tint that adds smokiness and a slightly caramelized taste to each slice. You could think of it as the sophisticated cousin to regular ketchup that makes an impression whenever its placed on the table. This garlic-based ketchup also works its magic when drizzled over ribs and burgers for a boost in flavor. If your barbecuing routine is in need of a switch-up, the flavor in black garlic ketchup may enrichen the juicy notes of your meat and complement the smokiness from the grill.
If you're more of a fish lover, then serving up your plate of fish and chips with black garlic ketchup might be all the flavor you need to reinvent a classic. However, you can also go beyond that. Black garlic ketchup is extremely umami, which is a great combination for beer-battered fish. You could even branch out to other types of fish, such as salmon, and brush them with the ketchup. Salmon and black garlic are a particularly great pair as they're both umami-based, and salmon's smoothness when cooked will absorb the rich flavors of the ketchup. Black garlic ketchup is a worthy addition in your glaze that doesn't overpower, but which adds a welcomed dose of fermented flavor and rich color.
How to use black garlic ketchup as a sauce or glaze beyond meat
There are several ways to add some oomph to your veggie dishes using black garlic ketchup. If you're a lover of sauce-tossed vegetables, then you're in luck. The condiment can also be used to give roasted or even sautéed vegetables a fuller flavor. It works especially well with spiced eggplant, mushrooms, tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, or broccoli. This is because the black garlic sauce is excellent at complementing the natural sweetness present in cooked vegetables.
From breakfast to dinner, black garlic ketchup will find a way onto your plate and (hopefully) help revitalize some of your go-to meals, like the humble omelette. When layering the flavors of a well-seasoned omelette — onions, tomatoes, and a drizzle of olive oil — you'll find that this condiment easily slips into the mix and pairs well with all the other ingredients. You could simply add the ketchup as a side once the omelette is cooked, but consider pouring it over the dish and allowing the egg to soak up the sauce. Add in some thick bread like sourdough to further swipe up the taste in one doughy bite.