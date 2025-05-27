We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good spirit can make or break a cocktail, especially if it's an alcohol-forward one like a dry martini or a vodka gimlet. To really take your homemade bartending skills to the next level, we've put together an easy guide for you to follow on how to make your own flavored vodka for a cocktail night at home.

As a long-time food and drink recipe developer, writer and photographer, and now a non-alcoholic drinks creator at My Mocktail Forest, I used to obsess about infusing my own spirits and even flavoring non-alcoholic bases for drinks. At one point, I had no fewer than 10 infusion variations on vodka, bourbon and rum going on in my kitchen cupboards, some steeping for over a year. Luckily, I've discovered that flavoring vodka requires much less time and effort.

With just a few easy steps and some creativity, you can make your own flavored vodka at home. We suggest a citrus recipe to start, for a citrus-flavored vodka, but you can go with any other flavors you like. From there, the road to creative cocktails is filled of fun twists and turns.