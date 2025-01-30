How Much Water Do You Need For Safe Home Canning?

If canning high-acid foods, you'll want to use a water bath. The main risk when canning is not eliminating the bacteria that can cause botulism — a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, and the same reason you may want to avoid dented cans at the grocery store. Submerging your cans in boiling water for the proper period of time is necessary to eliminate the risk in high-acid foods. Start by filling your water bath half full of water. After you've heated the water (not yet to boiling), you'll place the cans in the bath and add additional water until it covers the cans by about an inch. Follow your recipe carefully to ensure the proper safe timing.

For a pressure cooker, you'll just add two to three inches of water to the bottom of the cooker and follow the usage instructions from there. The water will turn to pressurized steam, which is hot enough to kill potentially harmful bacteria in low-acid foods. The pressure allows the internal temperature to rise above the boiling point (Water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit), which is important because it is easier for the botulism spores to grow on low-acid foods. So you really want to make sure they've been thoroughly nuked, so to speak.

Even if you've followed your canning recipe to a T, always be alert for signs that your canned goods have spoiled — and be sure to store your favorite canned goods properly.