Canning is one of the best ways to store food for a long period of time, and it's super rewarding to be able to preserve your own food. Plus, you can even use canning rings to make perfectly round cookies for a snack because canning is hard work. However, it's crucial to remember that any method of canning comes with risks if not done correctly. This is why it is so important to learn how to tell when your home-canned goods have spoiled. That said, some methods can be much more dangerous than others, such as dry canning.

To be clear, there are two main methods of dry canning people usually refer to: preserving dry foods like pasta and beans in a canning jar (which isn't technically canning), and canning raw vegetables without any liquid. Now, under absolutely no circumstance should you ever try canning vegetables without adding liquid. According to the USDA, trying to do this is dangerous and dramatically increases the risk of botulism. This bacteria and its heat-resistant spores are notably more susceptible to wet heat than dry, and adding liquid allows more heat to be distributed evenly throughout the jar during canning, making it easier for bacteria to be killed.

Without this method of heat transfer, bacteria can linger and flourish. Even more terrifying, because the toxin produced by C. botulinum bacteria doesn't alter the appearance of food, it's possible to ingest it after canning without knowing — and even the smallest amount can cause severe illness. Typically, you'd toss your canned goods if they were leaking, foamy, or otherwise damaged, but many of these signs can be missed without liquid.