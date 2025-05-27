10 Defunct Restaurant Chains From The '90s That Should Have Stuck Around Longer

The '90s were a radical time that we'll never get back. Along with legendary rap icons, cable sitcoms, and a slew of popular snacks unique to the decade that we'd like to taste again, casual restaurant chains helped define the vibrant culture of the transformative period. But what once thrived in the era of dial-up internet and boy bands has since faded away.

Throughout the '90s, casual dining chains started popping up in cities and suburbs like the creatures in the arcade game Whac-a-Mole. Characterized by kitschy themes and traditional American fare, these establishments set themselves apart from restaurants of prior decades, partly due to baby boomers desiring a shift from the sleeker feel of mid-century modern that dominated interiors until then. But what worked then no longer applies today.

In 2024, 20 restaurant chains that thrived at the tail end of the 20th century filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. To survive the streamlined, almost corporate feel of the modern-day restaurant, businesses must adapt. Companies that value fresh food over mass production, incorporate technology into their service, and overall cater to the preferences of the younger generations will have an easier time staying afloat. Unfortunately, the window of opportunity has permanently shut for some eateries that were (and still are) loved.