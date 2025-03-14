Is IHOP Really An International Chain?

Despite being labeled by many as nothing more than a fast food chain, IHOP holds a nostalgic spot in the hearts of many who spent their childhood getting free birthday pancakes there. The breakfast chain has an impressive list of discontinued IHOP menu items that many fans still pine for to this day. Plus, who doesn't love a cheap, tasty breakfast?

It turns out the United States isn't the only place that loves a quick, easy, and inexpensive helping of pancakes. IHOP, short for International House of Pancakes, does in fact live up to its name. Currently, the chain has more than 70 international locations in 14 countries.

It would seem that people all over the world can't get enough of IHOP's silver dollar stacks and pancake batter omelets. Maybe it's just a testament to how much the world loves breakfast as a whole. Regardless, IHOP has truly earned the "international" part of its name and continues to expand around the globe.