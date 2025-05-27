15 Canadian Candies You Need To Try At Least Once

As a Canadian millennial, we grew up with parents who were moderately adverse to junk food, but begrudgingly accepted that our sister and we would — like most kids — eat candy by the fistful. And we did. Early on we realized we had inherited a sweet tooth which, all these years later, we still have. We guess you could say we're still a kid at heart, and we'll still grab a chocolate bar from the display, while waiting in line at a drugstore. It's nostalgic and quite cheap as far as treats go, in this economy. But here's the rub: The candies in Canada are different than what ya'll have down in the States, and not to get patriotic, but some are better here (and some are worse). For example, an American KitKat cannot hold a candle to its Canadian counterpart; the entire flavor profile in the American formula is off. Granted, in the battle of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, America takes it; you can't win 'em all.

However, no Canadian who visits the U.S. can argue that there are simply more unique candies on offer — which makes sense given the population is almost 10 times ours. But we have our own flair up here, if less of it. In this list, we dive into candies that are either endemic to the Great White North or the Canadian version of what is already on U.S. shelves. Read on and don't forget to brush your teeth after.